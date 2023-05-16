Denniston Data Inc. (DDI) Introduces Hospital Quality Rankings Linked to Each Hospital's Medical Staff

DDI adds hospital rankings to Provider Ranking System™ (PRS), integrated with its existing rankings of doctors.

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denniston Data Inc. (DDI), "The Healthcare Transparency Company," has expanded its Provider Ranking System™ (PRS) to include hospitals, showing where each hospital ranks for every service they provide, both nationally and locally. PRS has detailed ranking data on over one million providers per year for nine years, along with their hospital affiliations. Now, PRS shows all affiliated doctors within each hospital by specialty, listing their individual grades, overall grades by specialty, as well as average grade for all doctors affiliated with the hospital.

According to Patricia Whelan, COO of DDI, "A complete understanding of the quality of a hospital requires objective, transparent information on the experience of each physician. DDI's expanded PRS allows users to drill down into hospital experience data based on specialty and even see how that hospital ranks at the level of its individual providers."

By adding hospitals to PRS, DDI provides an essential tool for:

Health Plans and Self-Insured Employers to use to select the best providers.

Hospital Management to target medical specialty areas in need of improvement.

Physician Recruiters to ensure their hospitals have the best doctors.

Provider Ranking System™ (PRS) was created to help lower healthcare costs through improved outcomes by ranking providers for each of their services, thereby making it easy to identify and evaluate high-performing physicians. High-quality medical evidence shows that a physician's experience, measured by the number of times that physician has performed each service, is the most significant predictor of outcome, whether it be the benefits of a successful result or the risks of an adverse effect.

Other attempts to measure quality have looked at adverse events such as mortality rates and hospital readmissions. These outcomes should almost never occur, so they tell you nothing about over 90% of doctors. Furthermore, when using adverse events to measure quality, it is important to adjust for patient risk, so doctors do not avoid more risky patients, the ones in most need of treatment and healthcare equity, but there is no perfect solution for risk adjustment that considers social determinants of health. PRS uses a predictor of quality that is available for every medical provider: level of experience. This is backed by the medical evidence as the best proxy measure to predict a good health outcome. The data shows higher performing providers do not cost more, and when considering better outcomes, they cost less. Users of PRS can identify high-performing medical providers to lower healthcare costs through improved health outcomes. For every reimbursable service they perform, over one million providers are ranked nationally, regionally, and locally. They are also ranked within their medical specialty according to a Composite Ranking Score that is also translated into a letter grade.

About Denniston Data Inc.

The mission of Denniston Data Inc. (DDI) is to bring transparency to provider quality and costs, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of patient care in the U.S. Healthcare system. Provider Ranking System™ (PRS) and DDI's newly released Healthcare Pricing Guide™ (HPG) serve the needs of healthcare payers and providers. HPG reveals benchmarked negotiated prices for every reimbursement code from the Transparency in Coverage (TiC) files. The principals of Denniston Data have together founded and built multiple enterprises in the healthcare field based on medical database and claims-analytics. DDI has offices in New York and Texas. For more information, please visit https://www.dennistondata.com

