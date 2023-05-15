Summertime is Saladtime with LITEHOUSE IN THE HOUSE

SANDPOINT, Idaho, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With warmer weather in the forecast, Litehouse® is celebrating National Salad Month (May) with its latest " LITEHOUSE IN THE HOUSE " campaign centered around salads – the unofficial food of the season according to 43% of consumers who say summer is the best time to eat salads1. From backyard barbecues to pool parties to picnics at the park, no summer hangout is complete without Litehouse dressings to help elevate any kind of salad, including traditional, pasta, potato salad and more.

Litehouse dressings are as versatile as they are delicious. Summertime must-haves from Litehouse include:

Homestyle Ranch Dressing & Dip: Dunk it, dip it, or spread it. Litehouse Homestyle Ranch is a delicious, creamy blend of sour cream, buttermilk, fresh herb and vegetable flavors that will dress up any party. Enjoy it in a shareable 20 oz. Family Size squeeze bottle, 13 oz. jar or 12 oz. dip tub that's perfect for on-the-go.

Caesar Dressing: Cool down on a hot day with Litehouse Caesar Dressing, the perfect blend of garlic, parmesan and just the right touch of anchovy to add robust flavor to any recipe. Try it on a traditional salad, mixed into a chicken, tuna or potato salad, or on top of grilled romaine for a modern take on Caesar salad.

Coleslaw Dressing: For a quick and delicious side dish or a sweet and tangy topping on burgers, tacos or fish, simply mix together one bag of slaw with one jar of thick and creamy Litehouse Coleslaw Dressing.

Ahead of the official start of summer, the new Summertime Saladtime creative builds upon the brand's "LITEHOUSE IN THE HOUSE" campaign which spotlights "The Ranch Guy," America's most enthusiastic ranch dressing super fan. The Summertime Saladtime ad spots feature "The Ranch Guy" along with his family and friends – including his bestie, a life-sized carrot – as they enjoy ranch and other Litehouse dressings on salads and more.

"From late spring through summer, consumers often seek out lighter meals which naturally leads to an increase in salad consumption," said Paul Hemingway, Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Litehouse Inc. "The 'LITEHOUSE IN THE HOUSE' Summertime Saladtime campaign celebrates the versatility of Litehouse products and brings back 'The Ranch Guy' to showcase how a little 'drizzly drizzly' of Litehouse dressing can elevate any summer get together."

Running now through mid-July, the national Summertime Saladtime campaign features a mix of social media, digital marketing and shopper marketing tactics that bring the creative to life online and in-store, including:

Litehouse is assembling a "Salad Summer School" curriculum of weekly cooking classes hosted on @LitehouseFoods on Instagram , with tasty and inspiring summertime recipes.

landing page featuring delicious summer salad recipes, and more. An integrated marketing plan including a suite of new ad spots that will launch on Connected-TV and a dedicated campaignfeaturing delicious summer salad recipes, and more.

Throughout the campaign, Litehouse will offer select discounts, coupons and rebates on its dressings, including a $1 off coupon on Ibotta and Instacart and additional digital coupons offered at select retailers valued at $1.25 off any Litehouse dressings.

The Summertime Saladtime retail promotion features an array of Litehouse dressings and dips, including the brand's popular Homestyle Ranch, Coleslaw and Italian flavors as well as the new 20 oz. Creamy Italian flavor, perfect for creamy pasta salad, summertime shrimp salad, and creamy corn salad. Litehouse dressings and dips are gluten-free and made with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and are sold in the refrigerated produce department at retailers nationwide.

To learn more about the "LITEHOUSE IN THE HOUSE" Summertime Saladtime campaign follow Litehouse on social or visit www.LitehouseInTheHouse.com .

About Litehouse:

Litehouse, Inc. started in the Hope, Idaho restaurant of the Hawkins family over 50 years ago. Since then, it has become a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, sauces, cheese, and other innovative consumer packaged goods, manufacturing these delicious products at its five U.S. facilities based in Idaho, Michigan, Utah, and Virginia. Litehouse offers its diverse portfolio of products through general retail, e-commerce, foodservice, deli, member stores, and value-added goods, where Litehouse products are featured in meal and salad kits. Litehouse is proud to be 100% employee-owned, and each one of the employee-owners delivers on high standards of quality and innovation.

For more information, visit www.litehousefoods.com, Facebook , Instagram , and Pinterest .

1 2022 study of 2,000 U.S. adults commissioned by Fresh Express and conducted by OnePoll

