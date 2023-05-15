Schulte Roth & Zabel Continues Expansion of Litigation Group with Addition of Julia Beskin

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schulte Roth & Zabel ("SRZ") is pleased to announce the addition of Julia Beskin as a partner in the New York office and a member of the Litigation Group.

Julia focuses her practice on complex commercial litigation with an emphasis on corporate governance matters, securities cases, contract disputes and M&A litigation. She advises clients in a wide range of industries, including private investment funds, financial services and insurance.

"SRZ has a well-earned reputation as the premier firm serving the private capital industry and has led some of the most significant corporate governance disputes in the past several years," said Julia. "I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to provide clarity and counsel to benefit our clients."

Julia is the most recent partner to join SRZ's Litigation Group, following the recent addition of an IP litigation team led by partners Tim Gilman and Chris Gerson.

"Julia is a powerhouse litigator and we are thrilled to have her join our firm," said Marc Elovitz co-managing partner of SRZ. "High-stakes litigation requires high-performing talent, and Julia is extraordinarily impressive."

"Julia's considerable experience in corporate governance, securities and M&A litigation will add to our deep bench in private fund disputes and allow us to stay ahead of the curve on our clients' most critical issues," said Michael Swartz, co-chair of SRZ's Litigation Group.

"It's tremendous to have the opportunity to bring on a female first-chair trial lawyer of Julia's caliber," said Gayle Klein, co-chair of the firm's Litigation Group. "She is a key part of the expansion of our team."

Julia has represented plaintiffs and defendants in cases involving violations of securities registration requirements under the Securities Act of 1933 and state blue sky laws, fraud in the sale of public and private securities, insider trading, and a wide range of complex governance issues. She also has a strong background in commercial real estate disputes.

Julia received her undergraduate degree from Toronto University and her J.D. from the University of Toronto. She is also a member of the Women Chancery of Lawyers and Women in e-Discovery.

