The Andersons to Present at BMO Global Farm to Market Conference

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces that it will present at the BMO Capital Markets Global Farm to Market Conference on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

President and CEO Pat Bowe will speak at the conference at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The Andersons presentation will be webcast live at https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/QEEMkB4c3bUJKwEbriRg7J. A recording will also be available for a short time at the same location.

The Andersons, Inc., named to Forbes list of America's Best Small Companies for 2023 and one of the Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

