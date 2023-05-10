Varian Introduces Isolis Cryoprobe to Simplify Planning and Guidance During Cryoablation Procedures

Re-engineered cryoprobe is designed to offer interventional radiologists greater control, precision, and efficiency

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, is introducing the Isolis™ cryoprobe, a single use, disposable device designed for use with CryoCare® systems* that seeks to improve procedural efficiency and precision for cryoablation. Cryoablation is a minimally invasive, image-guided procedure for treating disease and alleviating pain by very precisely freezing and destroying tissue targets such as tumors of the lung, liver, breast, kidney, prostate, and soft tissue.

The new Isolis cryoprobe offers the interventional radiologist greater operational control, with features designed to enhance predictability, precision, and efficiency. It features a small 2.1mm/14-gauge shaft and a sharp probe tip to facilitate smooth and accurate placement.

Isolis is also the first cryoprobe to offer optional integration with the Siemens Healthineers myNeedle Laser** guidance system, which was developed for image-guided interventional procedures. The clinician can use myNeedle Laser to guide the insertion and trajectory of the cryoprobe while using imaging to monitor placement progress.

"The Isolis cryoprobe reflects the significant opportunity Varian has as a Siemens Healthineers company to seek to raise the standards of procedural efficiency and precision," said Francis (Frank) Facchini, MD, President, Interventional Solutions at Varian. "This exciting development represents the first new interventional radiology product since combining with Siemens Healthineers, and a first step towards our goal of making these impactful, minimally invasive treatment options easier to execute and more widely accessible to the patients who can benefit. We look forward to further collaboration and innovation on behalf of patients worldwide, as we continue to advance our mission to help create a world without fear of cancer."

The products/features (mentioned herein) are not commercially available in all countries. Their future availability cannot be guaranteed.

*CryoCare systems are intended for use in open, minimally invasive or endoscopic surgical procedures in the areas of general surgery, urology, gynecology, oncology, neurology, dermatology, ENT, proctology, pulmonary surgery, and thoracic surgery. The systems are designed to freeze/ablate tissue by the application of extreme cold temperatures, including prostate and kidney tissue, liver metastases, tumors, skin lesions, and warts.

**myNeedle™ and myNeedle Laser are trademarks of Siemens Healthineers.

About Varian

At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 75 years, Varian has developed, built, and delivered innovative technologies and solutions that help care providers around the globe treat millions of patients each year. Today, as a Siemens Healthineers company, we support every step of the cancer care journey – from screening to survivorship. From advanced imaging and radiation therapy, to comprehensive software and services, to interventional radiology, we are harnessing the power of our perspective while also pursuing clinical research to create a more efficient, and more personalized care pathway. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com.

