The French Professional Football League (LFP) Announces Plans to Expand Marketing Efforts of Ligue 1 Uber Eats in the U.S.

CHICAGO and PARIS, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ligue 1 Uber Eats, one of Europe's most prominent football leagues, featuring global stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Timothy Weah, announced its plans to expand its presence in the United States, aiming to capture the attention of a rapidly growing soccer fan base. By partnering with rEvolution, a leading sports marketing agency, Ligue 1 Uber Eats seeks to increase exposure, establish strategic partnerships, and ultimately enhance awareness of the thriving league in order to drive the fan base of Ligue 1 Uber Eats in the U.S. market.

"Ligue 1 Uber Eats is thrilled to embark on this journey of growth in the U.S. market," said Ben Morel, CEO of LFP Media. "This partnership is a first steppingstone in our ambition to connect with American fans in an authentic way, showcasing our unique blend of competition, clubs, culture, and commitment to nurturing young talent."

To build a strong foundation in the U.S., Ligue 1 Uber Eats will develop and rollout a creative campaign focused on promoting the league as an exciting showcase for the best talent in the world. By creating authentic connections with both passionate football enthusiasts and casual fans, the campaign aims to increase exposure and drive awareness among a wider U.S. audience.

"We're excited to join forces with Ligue 1 Uber Eats and help them achieve the next level of connection with U.S fans," said John Rowady, CEO and Founder of rEvolution. "We have an exciting plan to open new audience channels so that the league can accelerate their evolution as a top global league in America, both on-and-off the pitch. Doing so will present the marketplace with a host of new community and commercial opportunities."

This strategic partnership with rEvolution is a crucial first step in achieving Ligue 1 Uber Eats' global ambitions. Through increased collaboration with brands, media partnerships, sponsorship, international matches, and talent development, Ligue 1 Uber Eats aims to create a lasting impact on the American football landscape. With unparalleled expertise and experience in soccer in North America, rEvolution will support Ligue 1 Uber Eats' expansion and initiatives in the U.S. market.

About Ligue 1 Uber Eats:

Ligue 1 Uber Eats is one of the top professional soccer leagues in Europe, featuring twenty clubs across France (18 clubs for the 23/24 season). Known for its competitive spirit and commitment to developing talent, Ligue 1 Uber Eats has produced many of the world's top soccer stars. With a focus on expanding its global presence, Ligue 1 Uber Eats is dedicated to delivering the excitement of European soccer to fans around the world.

About rEvolution:

Founded in 2001, rEvolution is a leading global sports and culture agency headquartered in Chicago with offices in London and throughout the US. With a current roster that includes major national and multinational brands such as American Family Insurance, Continental Tire and Lamborghini, rEvolution is the top agency in North American soccer – having worked with teams, leagues, media companies and sponsors, including U.S. Soccer, FIFA, ESPN, EA Sports, American Family Insurance, Concacaf, Chicago Fire FC, Chipotle, Continental Tire, Tottenham Hotspur, AEG, and more. rEvolution is a consistent presence on the Chief Marketer 200 and the Event Marketer Top 100 IT List, having featured in both for more than 20 years. Learn more at http://www.revolutionworld.com.

