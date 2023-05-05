ProQure and Identiv Partner to Launch Innovative NFC Type 2 Tags for Large-Scale NFC Deployments

The partnership's new PQ201/201s series tags deliver premium features at a competitive price point

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProQure, a technology provider of IoT cloud management for physical objects, and Identiv, a global leader in physical security and secure identification in the IoT, have joined forces to release two proprietary type 2 NFC tags, PQ201 and PQ201s.

The PQ201/201s series is accessible via standard NDEF Readers without the need for dedicated apps, and is well-suited for applications in the specialty retail and consumer packaged goods industries, offering robust, cloud-centric, cost-effective and easy-to-deploy solutions for brand protection and consumer engagement.

The PQ201 NFC tag has been designed to tackle cost-related challenges that have previously made it difficult for businesses to deploy large-scale NFC projects. Thanks to its unique design, PQ201 offers a cost-effective solution without compromising on performance. Furthermore, the tag is tamper-proof, ensuring businesses can protect their assets and safeguard against fraud.

The PQ201s tag takes things one step further, featuring a unique tag-to-cloud security protocol that provides unrivaled levels of product authentication. This innovative approach to NFC security ensures that businesses can protect their brand identity and reputation, offering a groundbreaking level of security that is typically only found in premium and expensive NFC products.

The PQ201 and PQ201s tags are supported by the ProQure Cloud platform InSight, regarded as one of the most advanced consumer engagement platforms for physical objects.

"We are excited to partner with Identiv to bring these innovative NFC tags to market," said Ami Barda, CEO of ProQure. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create an extendable design backed by Identiv's versatile assembly, converting and encoding processes that meet the needs of modern businesses. We are confident that PQ201 and PQ201s will become essential tools for companies looking to digitize their products using world-class solutions and access key features at a cost they can afford."

"This collaboration represents a major milestone for Identiv," said Amir Khoshniyati, Vice President and General Manager IoT Business, Identiv. "We are thrilled to work with ProQure and bring our expertise in IoT Solutions into the development of these Type 2 NFC tags. Our partnership has produced a product that provides businesses with the highest levels of security, convenience, and cost-effectiveness."

Following strong pre-order interest from leading industry players, the PQ201 and PQ201s NFC tags will be unveiled at RFID Journal LIVE!, the world's largest conference and exhibition focused on radio frequency identification and related technologies, which will take place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando from May 9-11. For more information, please contact contact@identiv.com or info@proqure.io .

About ProQure:

ProQure is a leading technology company at the forefront of powering the Phygital world with advanced hardware and software products. Leveraging proprietary NFC technology, IoT Cloud solutions, and a robust customer experience management operating system, ProQure enables the seamless connection of physical objects to digital experiences, delivering unparalleled user engagement. With a global presence and offices in the United States and Australia, ProQure serves customers worldwide.

About Identiv:

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com.

View original content:

SOURCE PROQURE INC