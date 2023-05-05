ABRF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING, MAY 7-10, BOSTON

Driving Collaborative Science: The Importance of Core Facilities Highlighted at 2023 ABRF Annual Meeting

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Biomolecular Resource Facilities (ABRF) 2023 Annual Meeting will be held May 7-10 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel. This year's meeting focuses on Driving Collaborative Science, and features dozens of sessions on timely topics on the latest technology and strategies for shared research resources. With close to 1000 attendees from more than 200 leading academic research institutions and commercial manufacturers attending, the ABRF 2023 Annual Meeting will be the largest event for shared research resources, or Core, facilities.

Among the notable sessions at the 2023 ABRF Annual Meeting are:

ABRF Award for Outstanding Contributions to Biomolecular Technologies - presented to Dr. Chris Enke and Richard Yost for the development of the triple quadrupole mass spectrometer and the tremendous impact triple quads have made for a wide range of biomedical research applications.

ABRF Diversity Equity and Inclusion Award - presented to Dr. Tshaka Cunningham with Polaris Genomics and Future Kings, a regional nonprofit which serves boys and girls of color from economically challenged communities through a unique, year-long afterschool educational program that guides young men and women in grades 6-12 from underserved communities to explore exciting career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Their targeted focus is on cybersecurity, computer game design, biomedical sciences, and engineering.

Keynote speakers: Beth Cimini, Ph.D., Senior Group Leader, Broad Institute will present Making More from Your Microscopy: Advances in High-Content Image Analysis

Ed Boyden, Ph.D., HHMI and MIT, will close the meeting with an engaging presentation on Optical Tools for Analyzing and Controlling Biological Systems.

Along with these key sessions, the ABRF Annual Meeting will include dozens of workshops on current developments in specific technology areas, including Genomics, Imaging, Mass Spectrometry, Flow Cytometry, and Proteomics, as well as best practices for Core Facilities Management and Leadership. Attendees will also engage with over 70 biotechnology manufacturers and systems developers to view the latest advances in research instrumentation and tools to support their ground-breaking work. Visit the meeting web site for the latest information or contact ABRF to learn more.

