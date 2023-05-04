Monaco® Cocktails Named "Official Hard Lemonade of UFC" and "Official Canned Vodka Cocktail of UFC"

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, and Monaco® Cocktails , a leader in the canned cocktail space, today announced a multi-year national marketing partnership focused on Monaco's ready-to-drink (RTD) Hard Lemonade beverages.

UFC® AND MONACO® COCKTAILS ANNOUNCE U.S. MARKETING PARTNERSHIP (PRNewswire)

Monaco's Hard Lemonade line will become the Official Hard Lemonade of UFC and the Official Canned Vodka Cocktail of UFC, providing the brand with a deep level of integration into key UFC assets, including live events and broadcast features in select U.S.-based Pay-Per-Views, and prominent branding inside the world-famous Octagon®.

Monaco branding will also have a presence within the Octagon during the upcoming 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, the most anticipated in the show's history, as it makes its debut on ESPN and features former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor and No. 5 ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler as coaches.

Monaco and UFC will also collaborate on original content that will be distributed through UFC's popular digital and social channels, which reach more than 230 million users worldwide. Additionally, the agreement provides for an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with UFC athletes.

"We're proud to welcome Monaco Cocktails as an official UFC partner," said Grant Norris-Jones, UFC Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. "Customer demand for ready-to-drink beverages continues grow, and UFC, with a median fan age of 36, the youngest among major sports in the U.S., UFC is in the best position to help our alcohol and spirits partners reach those consumers."

"We're thrilled to invite the incredible fans behind UFC into the world of Monaco Cocktails and amp up the audience's energy through our best-selling canned cocktails," said Don Deubler, CEO of Atomic Brands, parent company to Monaco Cocktails. "As an official partner of UFC, we're honored to be a part of an organization that has revolutionized the fan experience. UFC and Monaco Cocktails are aligned in shaking things up for our audience - we're excited about our joint commitment to better the consumer experience through our partnership."

Monaco Cocktails, which was established in 2012, are real cocktails completely malt-free, featuring real spirits to offer a crisper finish with a kick. Monaco created a Hard Lemonade line, their remix of a timeless classic to serve up bold, delicious flavors that embody the taste of summer: crisp lemonade, juicy peach and fresh strawberry. With two shots of vodka in every can at 9% ABV, Monaco Hard Lemonade quickly became an instant crowd-pleaser, known as the ultimate canned cocktail for bold consumers looking for high energy moments.

Monaco Cocktails partnership with UFC will debut May 1, ahead of highly anticipated events such as UFC® 288: STERLING VS. CEJUDO on May 6 and the 11th Annual UFC International Fight Week in Las Vegas in July, where Monaco will have significant presence. These events will mark the beginning various combined activations throughout the year.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and 233 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to over 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's active fighter roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global sports and entertainment company Endeavor and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

About Atomic Brands

Privately-owned Miami-based spirits company, Atomic Brands, was founded in 2006 with a focus on creating in-demand products with exceptional, uncompromised quality. With a portfolio of products including the award-winning artisan canned cocktail, Monaco Cocktails, and the premium coffee-flavored whiskey, Kentucky Coffee, Atomic Brands is committed to continually developing high-quality innovations across several drinking and lifestyle occasions.

Monaco Hard Lemonades are currently available at convenience stores nationwide for $2.50-2.99/12oz can. To find a retailer near you, please visit the store locator . For more information on Monaco® Cocktails, please visit: drinkmonaco.com , and follow along on Instagram and Facebook (@drinkmonaco).

(PRNewsfoto/Monaco Cocktails) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Monaco Cocktails