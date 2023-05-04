Trevi Therapeutics to Report Q1 2023 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on May 11, 2023

Conference call and webcast to be held at 4:30 p.m. EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other chronic cough indications, and for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, today announced that senior management will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to provide a corporate update and review the Company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

To participate in the live conference call by phone, please dial (888) 317 6003 (domestic) or (412) 317 6061 (international) and provide access code 0161285. A live audio webcast will be accessible from the 'Investors & News' section on the Company's website at www.TreviTherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days on the Company's website following the event.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing Haduvio, an investigational therapy in an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, for the treatment of chronic cough in IPF and other chronic cough indications. Haduvio is a mixed ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that works both centrally and peripherally. The ĸ and µ receptors are known critical mediators of cough. Parenteral nalbuphine has been approved and marketed for over 20 years for the treatment of acute pain indications and is not scheduled by the DEA in the United States or by regulatory authorities in most of Europe. Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

Investor Contact

Katie McManus

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

203-304-2499

k.mcmanus@trevitherapeutics.com

Media Contact

Rosalia Scampoli

914-815-1465

rscampoli@marketcompr.com

