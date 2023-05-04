Impact Dog Crates Announces Donation of $250,000 in Crates to Celebrate National Pet Month

HAYDEN, Idaho, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Pet Month, Impact Dog Crates has launched a new charitable initiative to provide safety, shelter, and security for every pup by donating $250,000 in crates to animal welfare organizations across the country. Through launching this new charitable initiative, Impact Dog Crates is proud to further its goal to prioritize pet safety and celebrate the human-animal bond.

Impact Dog Crates (PRNewswire)

As a longtime supporter of numerous non-profit organizations, Impact Dog Crates has donated more than 1,000 heavy-duty dog crates to hundreds of animal welfare foundations, K-9 units, and shelters in communities throughout the United States. Throughout May, for every 10 dog crates purchased, Impact Dog Crates will donate one crate to a non-profit organization, for up to $250,000. With this initiative, Impact Dog Crates is looking forward to giving back to more communities and animals nationwide as part of the company's mission to ensure the safety and well-being of pets.

"Before we became Impact Dog Crates, we were dog lovers first," said Hunter Bailey, CEO of Impact Dog Crates. "We are proud to celebrate National Pet Month with this initiative because we are committed to shaping a happier and safer future for every pup. We look forward to continuing these efforts, knowing our donations are helping dogs receive the protection and care they deserve."

To get involved and learn more about how you can support this charitable initiative, visit www.impactdogcrates.com.

About Impact Dog Crates

Founded in Northern Idaho in 2012, Impact Dog Crates is a family-owned, American-made pet company that manufactures and sells the highest-quality aluminum dog crates and accessories, putting pet safety first. Through years of product innovation, and with a team of talented engineers behind every model, Impact Dog Crates has become the most trusted brand by dog owners for airline travel, vehicle transport, escape-artist pups, and at-home use. For more information, visit www.impactdogcrates.com.

Media Contact:

Kendall Wolford

Kendall.wolford@impactdogcrates.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Impact Dog Crates