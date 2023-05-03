Solar Landscape Community Solar Project Brings Workforce Development to New Jersey Residents

Community Solar Installation in Secaucus Enables Career Training in Nearby Edison

ASBURY PARK, N.J., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Landscape has completed construction of a 556-kilowatt (DC) rooftop community solar installation in Secaucus, New Jersey, that will generate clean, renewable energy and social benefits for nearby communities.

By hosting solar panels on the rooftop of its commercial warehouse, Principal Asset ManagementSM empowered Solar Landscape to train nearby community members on solar equipment installation, creating new career paths in clean energy as part of its STEP-UP (Solar Training and Education Partnership for Underserved Populations) program. Since November, Solar Landscape has partnered with Edison Job Corps and national solar leaders, GAF and Trinity Solar, to introduce 29 New Jersey residents from low- to moderate-income communities to the skills necessary to become solar installers.

A video about the program featuring Principal, Trinity, GAF, Edison Job Corps – and community members who went through the training – is posted on Solar Landscape's LinkedIn page.

"Financial inclusion and environmental impact are fundamental aspects of our commitment to sustainability," said Principal Asset Management Managing Director of ESG & Operations, Jennifer McConkey. "Together with Solar Landscape and its training partners, the program is introducing community members to entirely new careers in clean energy. In addition, this program addresses critical sustainability and social goals to be a good neighbor to our communities and a clean energy model for the rest of the country."

"By hosting community solar installations, Principal is energizing communities in more ways than one," said Solar Landscape CEO Shaun Keegan. "Thanks to Principal's participation in community solar, trainees at Edison Job Corps and across New Jersey have new opportunities to find rewarding, well-paying, family-sustaining jobs."

One candidate that recently completed the Job Corps courses was hired shortly after the training and is now part of Solar Landscape's growing installation team.

"For nearly 60 years, Job Corps has assisted underserved populations with career preparation, career development and career transition," said Tony Staynings, Business Community Liaison, Edison Job Corps. "Thanks to Principal, Solar Landscape, GAF and their partners, we are introducing our students to solar energy and providing them pathways to careers in renewable energy."

About the Principal Community Solar Installation in Secaucus

In addition to being a catalyst for workforce development initiatives, the 556 KW (DC) installation will also advance the clean energy transition. Solar energy generated on the rooftop of this project will:

Provide solar energy at a discount to more than 90 nearby homes, without requiring them to install panels

Save residents more than $20,000 in energy costs annually

Avoid the creation of 478 tons of carbon emissions from fossil fuels

About Solar Landscape

Based in Asbury Park, Solar Landscape is a leading full-service developer, designer, installer, owner, and operator of community solar and solar energy solutions for the commercial/industrial, municipal, public school and non-profit marketplaces. The company employs more than 120 people and has more than 200 megawatts of solar energy projects completed or under construction. For more about Solar Landscape, visit www.solarlandscape.com or check us out on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook or Instagram .

About Principal Asset Management

With public and private market capabilities across all asset classes, Principal Asset Management and its investment specialists look at asset management through a different lens, creating solutions to help deliver client investment objectives. By applying local insights with global perspectives, Principal Asset Management identifies distinct and compelling investment opportunities for more than 1,100 institutional clients in over 80 markets.¹ Principal Asset Management is the global investment solutions business for Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG), managing $517.8 billion in assets and recognized as a "Best Places to Work in Money Management" ² for 11 consecutive years. Learn more at www.PrincipalAM.com.

¹ As of March 31, 2023

² Pensions & Investments, "The Best Places to Work in Money Management", December 12, 2022.

