Montauk To Welcome Two New Vibe Dining Concepts for Summer 2023

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind Maison Close SoHo is excited to announce the upcoming grand opening of Maison Close Montauk and Talya, two unique restaurant concepts in Montauk, NY this Memorial Day Weekend. Inspired by the beaches of Montauk, the French Riviera and the Mediterranean, Maison Close Montauk and Talya will offer distinctive dining experiences through thoughtful cuisine, elevated beverages, and chic vibes that breathe new life into the storied properties they occupy.

Maison Close Montauk

Maison Close Montauk transports the incomparable experience that guests have come to expect from the restaurant's lively flagship SoHo location to Montauk, maintaining its mission to replicate the distinct dining culture and celebration of shared spaces known in France. An extension of its home in NYC, Maison Close Montauk was created with the interest of the surrounding town and residents in mind. Whether a guest is a Montauk local or traveler searching for a taste of home, Maison Close Montauk boasts an open yet intimate space that features the same elevated Parisian bistro cuisine with a beachside setting that's befitting to its new outpost.

Developed in collaboration with DMDesign, Maison Close Montauk's aesthetic concept evokes the utterly French experience of gathering around a table to connect over food. The interior dining room features the famous Moulin Rouge-inspired tulip banquettes, fabricated with bright corals and light blues along with gold and brass hardware and mirrored accents that complement its al fresco atmosphere. The spacious property elicits the sensory experience of summertime in Saint-Tropez, taking full advantage of its prime waterfront location with 22 dock and dine slips for guests arriving by boat and a luxurious outdoor area offering immaculate sunset vibes on the water.

Under the direction of Executive Chef Geoffrey Lechantoux, the Maison Close Montauk brunch and dinner menus feature a variety of sophisticated yet accessible French dishes ranging from elegant apéritifs to indulgent desserts, including:

Croissant au Homard du Maine lobster roll croissant

Pêche du Jour Montauk Market fish of the day, served tableside

Sole Meuniere Dover Sole Meuniere, fileted tableside

Tartare de Saumon salmon tartare

The bar program features specialty craft cocktails as well as a selection of curated wines and champagnes. Featured cocktails include La Maison Rose with tequila, elderflower liqueur, papaya, lime juice, and rosé wine, La Prunette spritz with Ume plum liqueur, ginger ale, and champagne, garnished with red plum and candied ginger, and Madame Claude with vodka la poire, ginger, lemon and cucumber juice, and rose seltzer.

Talya

Talya, also under the direction of Chef Lechantoux, is an entirely new Mediterranean restaurant concept infused with Greek provenance and bearing delicate nuances of coastal-French whimsy. Occupying space in Ruschmeyers Hotel, the menu is inspired by the team's travels, resulting in a unique and artfully crafted selection of dishes composed with fresh and locally sourced ingredients. Paying homage to the diverse culinary traditions of the Mediterranean, Talya puts particular emphasis on the vibrant flavors of Greek cuisine. The space will offer a full dining room as well as a lounge experience within.

Talya's alluring and lively atmosphere transports guests to the Greek islands for a magical evening getaway also conceptualized by DMDesign. Deep forest greens, vibrant magenta hues, and inviting floral patterns paired with adorning greenery and disco balls give the interior a sultry jungle feel while the woven fabrics, hanging lanterns, and firepits of the outdoor lounge area incorporate a distinct Montauk energy into the space. Jungle house beats and dim lighting enhance the late-night feel of the bar and lounge, encouraging guests to come together for an evening of relation and revelry.

The menu features a variety of fresh and floral coastal Greek and Mediterranean dishes, including:

Heirloom Cauliflower Salad shaved macadamia nuts, za'atar spice

Grilled Octopus Salad tarragon pesto, Greek marinade

Crispy Zucchini Flower and Eggplant Chips with gomashio

Lamb Lollipops Greek potatoes

The bar program will feature an extensive wine list and expertly crafted cocktails including Katsikísio Gála with mezcal, ouzo liqueur, fresh goat cheese, raw local honey, thyme infusion, and lemon juice, Kafés Martini with vodka, Turkish coffee, ouzo liqueur, and green olive syrup, and Áspro Sangria with ouzo liqueur, white wine, apricot brandy, mint leaves, citrus and cherries.

Chef Geoffrey Lechantoux brings his extensive culinary experience to Talya and Maison Close Montauk following success at Maison Close SoHo and several years working alongside renowned Chefs Alain Ducasse and Gordon Ramsay at multiple Michelin-star and globally recognized restaurants including Louis XV (Monaco), Trianon Palace (Versailles), Plaza Athénée (Paris), Le Jules Verne (Paris), and Benoit (New York).

Maison Close Montauk is located at 435 East Lake Drive, Montauk, NY 11954. The restaurant will be open for dinner Wednesday – Friday from 5PM–2AM and Saturday – Sunday from 7PM–2AM. Brunch service will be on the weekends from 1PM–6PM. For more information or reservations, please visit maisoncloserestaurant.com or email montauk@maisoncloserestaurant.com. Guests can follow the restaurant @maisoncloserestaurant on Instagram.

Tayla is located in the Ruschmeyers Hotel at 161 2nd House Road, Montauk, NY 11954. The restaurant will be open for dinner Wednesday – Friday from 5PM–2AM and Saturday – Sunday from 7PM–2AM, with lounge availability from 9PM–2AM. Weekend brunch will be available from 1PM–6PM. For more information or reservations, please visit talyarestaurant.com or email montauk@talyarestaurant.com. Guests can follow the restaurant @talyarestaurant on Instagram.

