Del Maguey Issues Voluntary Recall of Promotional Ceramicware Cups called 'Copitas' -- Used for Drinking Mezcal -- because of Possible Health Risk

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Maguey Co., New York, NY is conducting a voluntary recall of certain ceramicware cups called copitas – small artisan cups traditionally used for drinking mezcal – because they may exceed FDA guidance levels for leachable lead.

The following is a picture of the cup (PRNewswire)

Information on Lead: Lead is a toxic substance present in our environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some lead from daily actions such as inhaling dust, eating food, or drinking water. In general, the small exposure to lead within the U.S. population does not pose a significant public health concern. However, exposure to larger amounts of lead can cause lead poisoning. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age. Exposure to extremely high amounts of lead may result in overt and possibly severe symptoms for which an individual is likely to seek medical attention. However, infants, young children and the developing fetus can be affected by chronic exposure to amounts of lead that may not result in obvious symptoms of lead poisoning.

To date, no complaints of illness or injury related to usage of the copitas have been reported. Del Maguey is conducting a voluntary recall purely as a precautionary measure.

The copitas were distributed free-of-charge to consumers at retail locations, events and tastings across the United States. Copitas were also included in value-added packs (VAPs) sold by retail stores since October 2022; the VAPs included a 750ml bottle of Del Maguey Vida de Muertos mezcal and 4 copitas. This recall covers all copitas distributed by Del Maguey to date.

The cup is made of red clay, with applied enamel on the surface that holds liquid inside. It holds a maximum of 1 oz, and measures 2.5 inches wide and 1 inch in height. The copitas can be identified by the embossed brand name "Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal" which encircles the word "Mexico" located on the inside of the cup. Images of the copitas and the VAPs sold at retail are included.

No Del Maguey spirit products are part of this recall. In particular, the mezcal included in the VAPs has not been exposed to the copitas, is not covered by this recall, and may be consumed. This recall covers only the copitas.

Consumers should not use and should discard the copitas covered by this recall. Del Maguey is working with a new supplier to resolve this issue and produce new copitas. Consumers who have questions or would like to receive the new copitas may e-mail consumercare@delmaguey.zendesk.com or visit https://delmagueyconsumercare.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new.

This recall is being conducted voluntarily with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

For more information, contact:

consumercare@delmaguey.zendesk.com

CONTACT:

Lisa DiCarlucci

Lisa.Dicarlucci@pernod-ricard.com

The following is a picture of the VAP (UPC code 0 80432 00020 5) (PRNewswire)

