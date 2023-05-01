CVS Health study spotlights rising mental health concerns

Sixth mental health survey since April 2020 shows differing perceptions between Americans and their physicians

WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS)/Harris Poll survey found that young adults and physicians continue to see the country struggling with mental health, but most Americans aren't seeking care.

Six in 10 (60%) respondents aged 18-32 say they are concerned about their mental health, and two thirds (67%) say they know a lot of people in their community that are struggling with mental health issues.

Most physicians (56%) also report declining mental health among their patients.

However, only 1 in 10 (12%) Americans regularly see a mental health professional like a psychiatrist, psychologist, psychotherapist, or well-being therapist.

"There continues to be a need for accessible mental health care, which is why we are expanding in-person and virtual mental health services at select MinuteClinic® locations across the U.S.," said Cara McNulty, President, Behavioral Health and Mental Well-being, CVS Health. "These services have already proven to have an impact since launching in 2021, with approximately 80% of patients reporting a reduction in their depression symptoms."

Older Americans believe we need to take mental health more seriously, but aren't concerned about social media

The survey also found that generations have different views of how to access mental health care.

Ninety-five percent of respondents age 57+ agreed that mental health and illnesses should be taken more seriously by society, compared to 8 in 10 respondents aged 18-32 (83%).

About six in 10 (58%) respondents aged 18-32 report that social media has negatively impacted their mental health, compared to just 22% of respondents age 57+.

A higher number of respondents aged 33-40 believe in using technology to access care, with 85% agreeing that digital health services have made mental health more accessible.

CVS Health actions to promote mental health and expand care

CVS Health continues to expand access to in-person and virtual mental health services and create consumer-friendly materials to provide individuals with mental health resources and education:

Methodology

This poll was conducted between March 7 - March 24, 2023, among a national sample of 3,400 people over the age of 18, physicians and pharmacists. The interviews were conducted online, and the data was weighted to approximate a target sample of people over the age of 18, physicians and pharmacists based on gender, educational attainment, age, race, and region. Populations measured include: Gen Z/Young Millennials (18-32 years), Older Millennials (33-40), GenX (41-56) and Boomer+ (57+ years of age). Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

