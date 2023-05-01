Asurity's™ Karol Villavicencio Selected as HousingWire Top 2023 Rising Stars Award Recipient

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Technologies, LLC ("Asurity") announced today that Karol Villavicencio, Director of RegCheck® Operations and Product Management, is a 2023 recipient of HousingWire's annual Rising Stars Awards. These awards recognize 80 up and coming leaders under the age of 40, who are driving advancement in the mortgage, real estate, and fintech industries.

Asurity (PRNewswire)

During her career, Karol has held a variety of roles across the mortgage loan origination cycle and is experienced in identifying opportunities where technology can ease lender burdens and eliminate pain points. She is an advocate for client needs and possesses the know-how to design scalable solutions. In addition to her work at Asurity, Karol serves in a leadership role with the MISMO Regulatory Compliance Examination File Working Committee. In this Committee role, she has emerged as a leader in regular working sessions with other experts with the goal of establishing a universal MISMO Standard that can be used to facilitate data format standardization across the mortgage industry.

Karol stated, "I am honored to receive this prestigious award and to be included among some of the best and brightest in the mortgage compliance industry. I'm driven to advance the industry through my work within Asurity as well as through active participation in broader industry-focused organizations and am committed to accelerating the development and adoption of digital technology solutions."

As a compliance leader at Asurity, Karol oversees operations and product management for RegCheck, Asurity's best-in-class Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables loan officers and compliance specialists to accelerate loan closings with greater confidence and accuracy. Pairing the advantages of automation with extensive domain expertise, RegCheck rapidly identifies root cause compliance failures in loan applications and pinpoints the specific data gaps that need to be addressed throughout the loan origination process, accelerating processing timelines, reducing errors, as well as making loans more serviceable and saleable.

"We are not surprised that Karol has been selected to receive this award," said Luke Wimer, COO, Asurity. "Along with her deep expertise in mortgage loan compliance, she is committed to exceptional client service and process efficiency. Since joining RegCheck, Karol has been a driving force for ongoing innovations which improve the quality and lower the cost of compliance."

For more information about Karol Villavicencio or RegCheck, contact us at info@asurity.com or (202) 765-2150.

About Asurity and RegCheck

Asurity delivers compliance-focused solutions to the mortgage and consumer lending industries. RegCheck was developed with input from Asurity's internal compliance experts and Asurity's legal partners to deliver complete compliance confidence. The system provides built-in compliance testing and highly accurate methodologies that take into account the ever-changing regulations. An interactive PDF compliance report and alert system point out data elements that require attention and correction, reducing the time it takes to identify any non-conforming aspects of a loan package. Built-in APIs provide seamless integration to Loan Origination Systems. For additional information, visit www.asurity.com .

Media Contact:

Era Williams

Director of Marketing

(214) 257-1763

ewilliams@asurity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Asurity