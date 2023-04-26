The WNET Group Leads "American Graduate: Jobs Explained," Centering on Career-Focused Social Media Content

Public media stations will connect local youth with education, training, and job opportunities in CPB-funded initiative

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The WNET Group is leading the next chapter of the American Graduate public media initiative – American Graduate: Jobs Explained – which will help young people stay inspired, commit to continued education and training, and explore potential careers. American Graduate: Jobs Explained focuses on digital content creation developed by, with and for youth, and shared on social media platforms. Funded by a $3.2 million grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), The WNET Group is launching American Graduate: Jobs Explained by awarding additional subgrants to 10 public media stations nationwide.

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the nonprofit parent company of New York’s THIRTEEN – America’s flagship PBS station – WLIW21, THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; Long Island’s only NPR station WLIW-FM; and ALL ARTS, the arts and culture media provider. (PRNewsfoto/The WNET Group) (PRNewswire)

After the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic and the Great Resignation, educational institutions and American employers alike are considering how to best prepare the next generation of students for careers. Starting on May 15, the 10 public media stations will launch original digital videos about in-demand, lucrative, and civic-minded careers on social media. The videos will focus on industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, green transformation, trades, information technology, and hospitality. Each station is focusing on a specific industry – relevant to the station's region or community – providing youth with opportunities to connect to real education, training, apprenticeships, and careers. The goal is to not only improve the economy, but also build stronger, informed and more civic-minded communities.

"American Graduate: Jobs Explained will help inspire the next generation of leaders, thinkers and doers by speaking to them directly on the digital platforms they are frequenting," said Neal Shapiro, President & CEO of The WNET Group. "We're honored that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting chose The WNET Group to take the lead in delivering a lasting impact for teenagers' lives beyond high school and encouraging youth to use their voices to determine their futures."

The 10 station partners for this initiative, along with their career-focused industry, are:

WFSU – Tallahassee, FL – @HealthcareJobs_Explained

OETA – Oklahoma City, OK – @AerospaceJobs_Explained

WCNY – Syracuse, NY – @IndustrialJobs_Explained

Maine Public – Lewiston, ME – @GreenJobs_Explained

Idaho PTV – Boise, ID – @ConstructJobs_Explained

Ideastream Public Media – Cleveland, OH – @ShippingJobs_Explained

WHUT – Washington, DC – @TravelJobs_Explained

Detroit Public Television – Wixom, MI – @ITJobs_Explained

Alaska Public Media – Anchorage, AK – @TransportJobs_Explained

WQED – Pittsburgh, PA – @CyberJobs_Explained

"CPB's support of the American Graduate initiative helped to increase the high school graduation rate, and now our support of American Graduate: Jobs Explained will help young people discover and prepare for meaningful jobs and careers," said Patricia Harrison, President and CEO of CPB. "American Graduate: Jobs Explained will connect with students through social media to highlight career paths in their communities."

The WNET Group will curate and manage the national American Graduate: Jobs Explained social media accounts, produce a professional development series, and assemble National Business Advisory and National Youth Advisory meetings, among other activities. American Graduate: Jobs Explained will also have a project website, providing a central hub for information about the work, as well as resources for young job seekers. Station partners will convene local business advisory and youth advisory groups and lead in-person or virtual community events, such as educator workshops or job trainings.

About The WNET Group

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW21 , THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS , New Jersey's statewide public television network; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS , the arts and culture media provider; newsroom NJ Spotlight News ; and FAST channel PBS Nature. Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, American Masters and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs MetroFocus and NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi. Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for more than 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including multiplatform initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us.

About CPB

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private, nonprofit corporation authorized by Congress in 1967, is the steward of the federal government's investment in public broadcasting. It helps support the operations of more than 1,500 locally managed and operated public television and radio stations nationwide. CPB is also the largest single source of funding for research, technology and program development for public radio, television, and related online services. For more information, visit cpb.org, follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn and subscribe for other updates.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The WNET Group