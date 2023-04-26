Ask the Expert
The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces the Results of the Annual Stockholders Meeting

Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago

BOSTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today the results of its Annual Stockholders Meeting held on April 25, 2023. The Fund's stockholders re-elected five individuals to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). William C. Kirby, Shelley E. Rigger, Anthony S. Clark, Thomas G. Kamp and Warren J. Olsen were re-elected by stockholders for one-year terms, expiring in 2024.

Director                                             

Votes Cast for                       

Votes Against/Withheld

William C. Kirby                                 

6,258,565

453,833

Shelley E. Rigger                               

6,372,981

339,418

Anthony S. Clark                               

6,374,453

337,945

Thomas G. Kamp                               

6,393,386

319,013

Warren J. Olsen                                   

6,374,445

337,953

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523.

CONTACT:

Brian F. Link, Secretary
800-426-5523
www.thetaiwanfund.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-taiwan-fund-inc-announces-the-results-of-the-annual-stockholders-meeting-301808674.html

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.