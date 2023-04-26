SANMINA CORPORATION INVITES YOU TO JOIN ITS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) announced today that it will host its second quarter fiscal 2023 earnings conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

The live webcast presentation and supporting materials will be available on the Sanmina Investor Relations website located at ir.sanmina.com. A webcast replay will be available at the same location upon the conclusion of the event.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in industrial, medical, defense, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Contact:

Paige Melching

SVP, Investor Communications

408.964.3610

