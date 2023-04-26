NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCQB: LZGI) (the "Company," or "we"), the leader in powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions for enterprise stars of tomorrow, issued a shareholder update from CEO Peter B. Ritz. The shareholder update is included in its entirety below and can be found on FatBrain AI's website at www. FatBrain.AI .

Market tailwinds accelerate our mission to deliver powerful AI solutions for the enterprise stars of tomorrow.

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

On behalf of FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCQB: LZGI) Board of Directors, our global solutions team and our clients, we are grateful and delighted to have you as a shareholder, a valued part of the FatBrain AI family.

We reported over $9.55M in the Dec'22-Feb'23 revenue cycle, with guidance to gain $22.88M revenue in Mar'23. On a consolidated basis, our trailing twelve months (TTM) revenue as of Mar'23 projects $44.01M, with calendar 130% Q/Q growth rate on average.

We continue to streamline operations with our unified global team and integrated structure for scalable growth. While we do not have plans to acquire other companies at this time, we are tracking a $587M pipeline in new acquisitions across 27 businesses which score high on our accretive AI Solutions scale.

Our customers can boost productivity, process automation and personalization using our AI solutions, knowledge cloud, peer intelligence across targeted markets, including:

(i) Retail intelligence for 4.5M ecommerce businesses globally;

(ii) Digital compliance through chambers of commerce (e.g., 350K strong in KZ);

(iii) P&C Insurance intelligence for independent agents (e.g., 330K in US/UK);

(iv) Cashflow forecasting and foreign exchange (e.g., 149K import/exporters US);

(v) Trade risk, intelligence (e.g., 112K suppliers to a sovereign fund KZ).

To this end, we have expanded a distribution relationship with a global systems integrator with a nine-figure insurance business. We have also won a strategic supplier contract with a ministry of digital transformation, innovation and aerospace.

The market for AI Solutions projects a massive impact at global scale. According to PwC analysis, accelerating AI uptake will increase global GDP by 14% by 2030, or additional $15.7 trillion, driven by increased client demand and productivity gains from process automation, augmented decision-making and personalization.

These market tailwinds project to accelerate our mission to become the world's leading provider of AI solutions for the enterprise stars of tomorrow. We greatly appreciate the confidence you have shown in us and look forward to earning your continued support.

With kindest personal regards,

Peter B. Ritz

Co-founder and CEO

