Entenmann's® Introduces New Line of Delicious Ice Cream Novelty Treats!

Crave-Worthy Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Available Just in Time for Summer

ISLANDIA, N.Y., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice cream lovers rejoice! For the first time ever, the iconic taste of Entenmann's baked goods can now be enjoyed in its newest form – delicious ice cream novelty treats. The crave-worthy lineup of ice cream sandwiches is inspired by all-time favorite Entenmann's® products such as Original Recipe Chocolate Chip Cookies and Rich Frosted Donuts. Perfect for summer snacking, these new frozen varieties are available now in the freezer aisle at Walmart stores across the US!

"Entenmann's is thrilled to expand its portfolio into the freezer aisle and offer consumers a new lineup of ice cream sandwiches inspired by the iconic flavors our fans know and love," said Alicia Rosas, VP of Innovation at Bimbo Bakeries USA. "We are looking forward to seeing how our fans enjoy these special treats, perfect for any occasion!"

Bimbo Bakeries USA tapped Sorrisa Group Inc. to help develop these never-seen-before frozen treats, which feature six ice cream sandwich flavors inspired by fan-favorite Entenmann's® baked goods! The assortment includes:

Brownie Cookie Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip & Brownie Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches

Glazed Cookie Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches

For more information on Entenmann's® brand and its delicious lineup of products, visit www.entenmanns.com. To purchase this product, visit a Walmart store near you.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About Sorrisa Group Inc.

Sorrisa Group Inc., incorporated in 2017, is a food development and marketing company dedicated to introducing innovative, fun food solutions for retailers across North America. The company focusses on private label innovation and has successfully launched the Heavenful brand of ice cream novelties in Canada and the USA. Visit www.sorrisagroup.com.

