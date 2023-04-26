Energix Partners with Nevados to Improve Erosion Controls and Operations of Solar PV Assets

Nevados-provided all-terrain solar trackers deployed at three Virginia solar farms developed by Energix commencing strategic long-term supply agreement

SAN FRANCISCO and ARLINGTON, Va., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevados Engineering, Inc., the solar tracker company that is transforming utility-scale PV deployment, is partnering with Energix Renewables, a global renewable energy developer and independent power producer (IPP), to provide its all-terrain technology platform as part of a long-term solar tracker supply agreement and strategic collaboration. Energix will use American-made Nevados solar trackers to minimize grading on domestic projects with severe topographical challenges. Energix Renewables currently has over 6 GW in its U.S. solar project pipeline. Nevados' partnership will enable Energix to develop solar projects in areas with challenging slopes without the need for extensive grading.

Energix is partnering with Nevados to deploy all-terrain solar trackers that minimize grading requirements at solar project sites with rolling terrain, such as the River Trail Project in rural Virginia. (PRNewswire)

The new partnership with Nevados means Energix can deploy best-in-class solar assets with minimal topographical impact.

"Our goal is to build high-performing solar projects that respect the natural landscape and benefit local communities," commented Itamar Sarussi, Country Manager of Energix U.S. "The new partnership with Nevados means Energix can deploy best-in-class solar assets with minimal topographical impact and help ensure our projects on topographically diverse sites are successful."

"We applaud Energix for protecting the integrity of the land and watershed as they build and operate solar assets," commented Jenya Meydbray, Chief Commercial Officer of Nevados. "As the renewable energy transition spreads to regions with more variable terrain, environmentally responsible construction that eliminates grading will drive the solar industry's next phase of growth."

Energix and Nevados are beginning their partnership with three solar farms in rural Virginia, two of which are located on rolling topography in the highly regulated Chesapeake Bay watershed:

Apple Grove Solar is a 20 MW solar project in Louisa County with plans to partner with local beekeepers to implement a fully functional pollinator garden on site.

The 3 7 MW Endless Caverns and 2 5 MW River Trail solar projects are among the first large-scale solar farms to be located in Rockingham County and Carroll County , respectively.

"Since its inception, Nevados has focused on engineering innovative solar tracker technology that follows the terrain," said Yezin Taha, CEO of Nevados. "We built the most capable tracker on the market through intensive, multi-year R&D efforts that ultimately yielded our uniquely flexible bearings, highly sophisticated controls, and powerful software suite, all of which operate seamlessly in an integrated platform."

To learn more about the practice of grading and its impact for solar projects, download the latest white paper from Nevados: www.nevados.solar/grading-white-paper

About Nevados

Nevados is the premier solar tracker company for PV power plants built on sloped and rolling terrain. We offer innovative all-terrain trackers paired with a comprehensive software suite in an integrated technology platform that optimizes solar performance, improves plant reliability, and respects the natural landscape. Headquartered in San Francisco and backed by institutional capital, Nevados is transforming utility-scale PV deployment with our tracking solutions and partnership approach. Our mission is to pioneer sustainable solar solutions to preserve the earth for today and for tomorrow. To learn more, please visit nevados.solar.

About Energix Renewables

Energix Renewables is an independent power producer (IPP) that develops, constructs, owns and operates renewable energy projects across the United States. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Energix Renewables is one of the leading solar energy players in the Mid-Atlantic with nine operational projects, six more in construction and many more in development.

We are a global company with operations in the United States, Israel, and Poland. With approximately $500 million invested in the United States alone, we use our financial stability and extensive project experience to build projects that create long-term value for local communities, landowners, our stakeholders, and the environment. To learn more, please visit energixrenewables.com

