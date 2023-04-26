CyberCatch announces Partnership with Canadian SME Magazine to reach 1.2M SMEs in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch'' or the "Company") ( TSXV: CYBE ), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce a partnership with Canadian SME Magazine.

The Canadian SME Magazine is Canada's leading publication for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Under the partnership, Canadian SME Magazine will market CyberCatch's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution to the publication's 30,000 SME subscribers and to the rest of Canada's 1.2 million SMEs.

"CyberCatch is delighted to partner with Canadian SME Magazine, the country's leading informational resource for SMEs. SMEs in Canada are a prime target of cyber attackers and need to mitigate cyber risk by complying with Canada's national cybersecurity standard," said Sai Huda, founder and CEO, CyberCatch.

Huda is a globally recognized cybersecurity expert and the author of the best-selling book, Next Level Cybersecurity. He co-authored Canada's national cybersecurity standard for small and medium-sized organizations. CyberCatch's AI-enabled solution uniquely ensures that all required cybersecurity controls are implemented, then it automatically and continuously tests those controls, and guides the SME to fix deficiencies so an attacker cannot exploit and the organization remains in continuous compliance.

"Canadian SME Magazine is pleased to partner with CyberCatch. SMEs have limited resources and do not have sufficient cybersecurity knowledge. CyberCatch enables not only a threat assessment and quick and precise implementation of controls, and compliance with Canada's national cybersecity standard, but also automated, ongoing testing of the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation," said SK Uddin, Publisher, Canadian SME Magazine.

A 2022 CyberCatch scan of nearly 20,000 SMEs in North America with Internet-facing IT assets, such as websites, detected 77% in Canada with vulnerabilities that could easily be exploited by cyber attackers.

The average cost of a data breach in Canada has reached $5.6M, according to IBM's 2022 Cost of a Data Breach Study.

To learn more about the partnership and watch a demo of CyberCatch's Compliance Manager solution, visit: https://cybercatch.com/canadiansme.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:CYBE) is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

