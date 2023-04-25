Próspera Hosts Supercharging Health Summit for Biotech & Healthcare Entrepreneurs

ROATAN, Honduras, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Próspera and Infinita VC held their first Builders' Summit for 2023. The "Supercharging Health Summit" took place in Próspera's flagship city on the island of Roatan from April 21st-23rd.

Próspera Builders' Summits attract changemakers, entrepreneurs, and anyone interested in contributing towards building new solutions and companies for the modern era. The Supercharging Health Summit focused on topics at the cutting edge of innovation like bioengineering, medical technologies, and improving human health outcomes.

The Próspera special jurisdiction enables greater healthcare innovation through better legal and regulatory frameworks to increase the ease of doing business.

Speakers included Bryan Johnson, the founder of biotechnology company Kernel as well as a leading voice in bio-engineering world with the launch of Project Blueprint. Also present were Sebastian Brunemeier, a leading longevity biotech venture capitalist and founder, and Allison Duettmann, the president of The Foresight Institute, the world's leading futurist think-tank.

"Builders from anywhere in the world are welcome, but it's a core part of our mission to supercharge the Honduran startup ecosystem," said Infinita General Partner Niklas Anzinger.

Local and international participants of the conference presented new business ideas during a final pitch competition. The winner of the competition was Honduran entrepreneur Alvaro Betanco, the founder of Salutec, a platform to book doctors for home visits.

Prospera-based companies such as the gene therapy startup Minicircle, the GARM Clinic for stem cell therapy and the BIFAT Wellness Center are the start of a movement to supercharge human health enabled by better governance.

"Imagine the next wave of healthcare innovation doesn't come from the US to Honduras. It comes from Honduras, to the US," continues Anzinger. "This is not just a dream. We are already working on it, and we invite innovators to join us."

About Infinita VC: Infinita is an early stage venture capital (VC) fund based in Próspera, investing in founders overcoming regulatory and doing-business obstacles through better legal systems. Infinita invested in biotechnology, hardware/robotics and fintech/crypto startups from Latin America and the US.

About Próspera: Próspera is a governance platform that powers city-scale development in special economic zones. Próspera's pro-business framework and system of regulatory choice ensure that companies can operate under the most favorable regulatory conditions in the world. This platform empowers individuals and companies, leading to significant economic growth for businesses, residents, and host nations.

SOURCE Próspera