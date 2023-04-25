Personica Announces Rebrand to Fishbowl, Champions Delightable GRM Tool

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Personica, a leading provider of restaurant marketing solutions, today announced it will be changing its name back to Fishbowl, effective immediately.

The decision was made to embrace the company's legacy and strong brand recognition in the industry.

Fishbowl was a pioneer of digital marketing for the restaurant industry. Today the company has more than 50,000 restaurant customers; delivers almost nine billion email and SMS messages annually; and has created more than $10 billion in revenue for clients using our promotional offer platform. As the company looks to expand its reach, offering new products and improved customer service, it will do so under a name that clients can remember and trust.

In addition to the rebrand, Fishbowl recently introduced Delightable, the new Guest Relationship Management (GRM) tool designed to help restaurant owners use their own data to build and maintain relationships with their patrons, further enhancing the company's suite of solutions for the industry.

Adam Ochstein, CEO of Fishbowl, explained the decision behind the rebrand: "In my first year as CEO, I have spoken with hundreds of new and legacy clients, and nearly all of them know us as Fishbowl. With that kind of brand equity, we realize our best move is to stick to what has always worked, and continue as trailblazers for our restaurant partners."

The rebrand and product launch signal Fishbowl's continued commitment to providing innovative marketing solutions that cater to the unique needs of the restaurant industry.

About Fishbowl: Fishbowl is the most powerful marketing and analytics platform for restaurants, with cutting-edge digital marketing tools and price/profit consulting services designed specifically for the industry. With innovations like Analytics Software and Promotions (2014); Price and Menu Optimization and Competitive Intelligence (2015); the Engage platform, CRM, Loyalty, and Digital Data Reports (2020); and Delightable GRM (2023); Fishbowl continues to help restaurants create personalized guest experiences while making data-driven decisions that increase profits. Relied on by more than 50,000 restaurants to engage guests and maximize revenue, Fishbowl is headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with offices in India and an international remote workforce.

