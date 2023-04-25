Orbbec Unveils AI-Aided SDK Programming Guide: Simplifying and Accelerating Software Development Using ChatGPT

TROY, Mich., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbbec, a leading global provider of 3D cameras, has unveiled its latest innovation: an AI-Aided SDK Programming Guide for Orbbec 3D cameras. This revolutionary solution simplifies and accelerates software development, enabling developers to effortlessly create their desired applications and sample codes by conversing with ChatGPT in natural language.

Gone are the days of spending countless hours sifting through extensive documentation before developing applications. The AI-Aided SDK Programming Guide features a well-organized API instruction for AI, which meticulously explains the functions of Orbbec SDK, enabling ChatGPT to directly learn and utilize the APIs. Furthermore, a language guide for communicating with ChatGPT helps users effectively convey their project requirements, guiding ChatGPT to create the desired applications.

This groundbreaking, natural language-driven, AI-Aided conversational programming process eliminates the steep learning curve and documentation lag associated with traditional SDK development workflows. It also provides 24/7 timely technical support and customized sample codes. As a result, the entire software development process is significantly simplified and accelerated.

Orbbec recognizes the challenges faced by software developers. Our AI-Aided SDK Programming Guide addresses these issues by enabling natural language interactions with ChatGPT, ultimately enhancing development efficiency.

"We're excited to announce the AI-Aided SDK guide for Orbbec 3D camera," said David Chen, co-founder and CTO at Orbbec. "This new guide will help developers to create their applications easily and more efficiently than ever before. With ChatGPT's AI assistance, developers can now focus more on their creative ideas rather than technical details."

Developing software using a conventional SDK programming guide involves several drawbacks, including a steep learning curve, documentation lag, and untimely technical support. The Orbbec AI-Aided SDK Programming Guide addresses these challenges by providing a natural language interface, enabling developers to create their applications with ease.

Orbbec is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions to its clients, and the AI-assisted SDK guide for Orbbec 3D cameras exemplifies this commitment. With this cutting-edge guide, developers can now experience unparalleled efficiency and ease in programming like never before.

For more information about the AI-Aided SDK Programming Guide for Orbbec 3D camera, please contact us at info@orbbec3d.com.

