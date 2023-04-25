OCEAN MIST® FARMS LAUNCHES ANNUAL GOLD STANDARD ARTICHOKE PROMOTION

CASTROVILLE, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in North America, announces the launch of its annual spring promotion conveying the health and nutrition benefits and accolades of their famous Gold Standard artichokes. The Gold Standard Giveaway will run from April 24 – June 1, giving participants the opportunity to win one Grand Prize VISA gift card valued at $1,000 or one of five VISA gift cards valued at $100.

With this promotion, Ocean Mist Farms is highlighting their artichoke expertise to educate shoppers on what goes into the Gold Standard distinction, as well as shine a light on the exceptional nutritional qualities of fresh artichokes.

"At Ocean Mist Farms, we grow our signature Gold Standard artichokes year-round," said Mark Munger, senior director of marketing at Ocean Mist Farms. "Ocean Mist Farms artichokes are THE Gold Standard for superior immune-boosting nutrition with a rich heart and meaty leaved petals."

Artichokes contain vital nutrients and a long list of health benefits, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Particularly high in folate and vitamins C and K, they also provide important minerals, including magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and iron.

For nearly 100 years, Ocean Mist Farms has cultivated artichokes in California – including many patented proprietary varieties – and have harnessed their decades of farming expertise and land stewardship practices to further claim the Gold Standard distinction.

Ocean Mist Farms works with chefs and food and lifestyle influencers to create simple artichoke recipes and cooking class-style videos that align with today's diet and healthy eating trends. An extensive collection of artichoke recipes and how-to videos can be found on their website. Gold Standard artichokes are easier to prepare than you think – Ocean Mist Farms provides quick and easy prep solutions!

Shoppers can find Ocean Mist Farms' Gold Standard artichokes at their local grocery store with the help of their store locator tool found on www.oceanmist.com.

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business located in Castroville, CA., and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation, and sustainability. The company's full line of over 30 fresh vegetables includes the award-winning Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines.

