Dr. Steven Gundry's Gundry MD Recognizes National IBS Awareness Month and Recommends Bio Complete 3 to Support Gut Health

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- April is National IBS Awareness Month and Gundry MD™ founder, Dr. Steven Gundry stresses gut health as the cornerstone of your overall wellness. He recommends following a lectin-free diet to help maintain proper gut health. For Dr. Gundry, our body cannot digest lectins and they are in many of the foods people eat today. Once consumed, lectins may bind to the wall of your gut causing many of the issues associated with poor gut health such as bloating, gas, and upset stomach. One way to support optimum digestion and bowel health is through probiotics. Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 contains prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics making it the perfect supplement for gut health. This gut health supplement helps promote smoother, more comfortable digestion and supports a healthy gut lining.†*

What is Gundry MD Bio Complete 3?

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is a revolutionary all-in-one dietary that is one of the first of its kind to contain prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. This blend of potent ingredients are designed to help fuel the good bacteria in the gut, allowing them to thrive. About 70% of the immune system resides in the gut which makes it extremely important to maintain a healthy gut for overall wellness. Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 helps maintain a healthy gut by maintaining the good bacteria in the gut where it belongs. This all-in-one supplement utilizes prebiotics to fuel your good bacteria, while the probiotics helps boost the abundance of good gut bacteria, then lastly postbiotics help combat low energy levels and cravings for unhealthy foods for an "ironclad" gut. Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 also helps boost butyrate levels by providing the gut lining with good bacteria to alleviate digestive issues such as fatigue, weight gain, and difficult digestion. Users can expect to help address these concerns and support their gut as well as the immune system for better weight management, more energy, and fewer unhealthy cravings.†*

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Key Ingredients

The three main active ingredients in Bio Complete 3 are as follows:

Sunfiber® - contains characteristics of prebiotics and postbiotics as a fermented dietary fiber. These ingredients help users achieve digestive support, lasting satiety, and regulated bathroom visits.†*

Tributyrin (as CoreBiome™) - a postbiotic that helps speed up the production of the short-chain fatty acid butyrate. Butyrate is produced by the body when the good bacteria in your gut helps break down the fiber in your body. This can result in a slimmer waistline, and help replace fatigue with an abundance of youthful energy.†*

Bacillus Coagulans (ProDURA® ) - a probiotic that helps support the balance of good bacteria in your gastrointestinal tract for smoother digestion.†*

How to Use Gundry MD Bio Complete 3

The suggested use of Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is to simply take two capsules of the dietary supplement twice a day, preferably before a meal. Users can experience supported energy and proper digestion as soon as it reaches the gut as Bio Complete 3 contains an ultra-fast absorbing formula.†*

Dr. Gundry, the founder of Gundry MD, recommends taking Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 on a consistent basis for at least three months for optimal results.

Where to Purchase Gundry MD Bio Complete 3

Bio Complete 3 can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for the price of $69.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, GundryMD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health booster. Based on his many years of research on nutrition, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Energy Renew , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD Products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition research and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Beverly Hills, Palm Springs, and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing diet and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health Youtube channel and podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free diet. Dr. Gundry's latest book, Unlocking the Keto Code reveals the key to longevity is mitochondrial uncoupling. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com or @drstevengundry on Instagram, and @drgundrypodcast on TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

