American Urological Association Releases Non-Metastatic Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinoma Guideline

BALTIMORE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Urological Association (AUA), in partnership with the Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO), released the 2023 clinical practice guideline for the diagnosis and management of non-metastatic upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC).

American Urological Association (PRNewsFoto/American Urological Association) (PRNewswire)

UTUC is a rare disease, posing unique challenges to clinical management and significant risks to patients – both from the disease and treatment forms. UTUC is a cancer in either the inner lining of the ureter, calyces, or renal pelvis. While it's not very common, the diagnosis of UTUC of the renal pelvis is associated with a 5-year mortality rate of more than 50%, comparatively worse than the less than 25% rate for bladder cancer.

"UTUC requires a specialized approach, and there is a need for updated strategies to help this vulnerable patient population," said Jonathan Coleman, MD, chair of the guideline panel and surgeon at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. "New information and guidelines like these can help improve cancer control and survival. Clinicians will not only learn how to evaluate patients, but they will get the most up to date information on treatment, surveillance, survivorship and more."

This guideline has 38 recommendations and serves as a useful reference on the effective evidence-based diagnosis and management of non-metastatic UTUC.

Highlights include:

Diagnosis and Evaluation

Risk Stratification

Kidney Sparing Management

Surgical Management

Lymph Node Dissection (LND)

Neoadjuvant/Adjuvant Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy

Post-Treatment Surveillance

Survivorship

"SUO has been honored to work alongside the AUA to help develop numerous guidelines in urology," said Jeffrey Holzbeierlein, MD, President of SUO and Vice President and Physician in Chief at the University of Kansas Cancer Center. "We believe it's important to take difficult diagnosis like non-metastatic UTUC and disseminate the most up-to-date information possible."

The full guideline is now available at https://www.auanet.org/guidelines-and-quality/guidelines/non-metastatic-upper-tract-urothelial-carcinoma

A summary of the Guideline also appears at:

Coleman JA, Clark PE, Bixler BR, et al. Diagnosis and management of non-metastatic upper tract urothelial carcinoma: AUA/SUO guideline. J Urol. 2023;209(6): https://www.auajournals.org/doi/full/10.1097/JU.0000000000003480

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Contact:

Corey Del Bianco, Corporate Communications & Media Relations Manager

443-909-4033,

cdelbianco@AUAnet.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Urological Association