Quantic X-Microwave Awarded a Multi-Million Dollar Contract for 3U OpenVPX Card Assemblies by Leading U.S. Defense Contractor

The initial order for VPX card assemblies will support a major airborne electronic warfare application.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ X-Microwave, a business of Quantic® Electronics ("Quantic"), today announced they have been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract by a leading United States defense contractor. This initial order is for the delivery of 3U OpenVPX card assemblies to be used in a major airborne electronic warfare application.

X-Microwave's 3U OpenVPX card assembly meets requirements of mission-critical applications and expedites time to market.

Given the harsh and rugged environments that many electronic warfare applications must operate in, defense contractors are now adopting the 3U OpenVPX platform as the primary format for housing critical circuits. Quantic X-Microwave has developed a revolutionary 3U OpenVPX card assembly, capable of meeting customers' stringent requirements for these mission-critical applications while expediting time to market.

The Quantic X-Microwave platform enables customers to lessen costs and reach production often in up to one-third of the schedule compared to more traditional approaches. The flexible design configurations of high-end custom IMAs, VPX card assemblies and rack mounted instruments allow for the entire process to be streamlined, from rapid evaluation and prototyping, to full, flight-qualified, high-volume production.

"This order solidifies our customers' confidence in Quantic X-Microwave to provide high performance up and down converter circuits in robust SOSA-aligned 3U OpenVPX card assemblies for the most critical applications," said John Richardson, General Manager, Quantic X-Microwave. "We are committed to providing unwavering support for the lifetime of this program and anticipate supporting large scale production as it continues to evolve."

Quantic X-Microwave offers a building block library of over 6,000 RF components, enabling the rapid configuration or creation of RF modules and integrated microwave assemblies and subassemblies. This unique and disruptive approach to designing and manufacturing highly complex RF products significantly reduces the non-recurring engineering costs and design and prototyping timeline, all while mitigating customer program and schedule risks.

To learn more about Quantic X-Microwave and our 3U OpenVPX platform, visit www.quanticxmw.com/3uopenvpx

About Quantic X-Microwave

Quantic X-Microwave delivers industry-leading performance through advanced RF & Microwave solutions for the most demanding industries – from aerospace and defense to quantum computing to wireless infrastructure and radar. Compounding the value of X-MW's unrivalled domain expertise, our unique modular design system gets you to market faster than ever. And now as a Quantic company, we're part of an extended engineering ecosystem and powerful supply chain, defining a competitive advantage that extends to every customer. For more information, visit www.quanticxmw.com.

