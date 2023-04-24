LONGi to launch PLAN GET Kick-off project in Madrid

MADRID, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the exclusive global solar energy partner of tennis' ATP Tour, will launch the kick-off project of its PLAN GET initiative (Green, Energy, Tours) at the Mutua Madrid Open from April 24 to May 7. 'Breathe New Life into Old Items' will be the starting point for PLAN GET's ultimate goal of creating a healthy, shared and sustainable environment for the planet.

PLAN GET aspires to have an impact on the world through green initiatives, mobilising the energy of each person involved. It looks to create a strong voice across the globe in pursuit of a sustainable green, low-carbon lifestyle.

The initial project will involve the placement of pop-up green collectors at each of the recycling points, enabling the depositing of used balls and PVC/PET products, which will then be recycled into essential items for those in need. Taking part in the initiative will allow individuals to make a positive impact on the environment and society at large.

The first recycling station will be located at the LONGi booth in 'La Caja Mágica' at the Madrid tournament, with visitors able to win exclusive prizes. A mystery tennis player will also visit the LONGi booth to interact with fans and show support for the green initiative.

We invite you to join us and become a LONGi sustainability partner in creating a greener world.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

