GS1 US Launches Data Hub on Snowflake Marketplace

EWING, N.J., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 US today announced that it has launched GS1 US Data Hub product information on Snowflake Marketplace , enabling joint customers access to a local U.S. online repository of nearly 45 million product records created by brand owners.

The joint effort between GS1 US and Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, helps inform business decisions, optimize supply chains and drive innovations by eliminating the need to manually validate product information across platforms via search results or complex spreadsheets. GS1 US Data Hub capability will allow users to use and verify data through Snowflake's single, integrated platform, which allows joint customers to bring the benefits of GS1 US directly to their operational data.

"Launching the GS1 US Data Hub product information on Snowflake Marketplace will offer our joint customers access to trusted content at the exact point of need and deliver increased business efficiencies," said Melanie Nuce-Hilton, senior vice president, innovation & partnerships, GS1 US. "Because the product data on Snowflake Marketplace is always current, validated by brands and convenient to access, users can increase the accuracy of the product data they use for their transaction platforms and analytics, which improves their end customer's experience with quality product data."

"Retailers often struggle to streamline their item setup process and need a way to verify product information in their item catalog," said Rosemary DeAragon, global head of industry, retail & CPG at Snowflake. "Our collaboration with an organization like GS1 US gives retailers a modern approach in Snowflake's Data Cloud to verify UPC codes and enable authentic products to quickly move from a warehouse to store shelves. This is a win for both retailers and their brand partners."

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake's groundbreaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid , allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services and applications quickly, securely and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy the data, data services and applications needed for innovative business solutions, click here .

About GS1 US

GS1 US® , a member of GS1® global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth, while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization, and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®).

