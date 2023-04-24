“China: Whole-Process People's Democracy” Book Out Now

BEIJING, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The book "China: Whole-Process People's Democracy" was published during the forum event, "Understanding China·Bay Area Dialogue - Chinese-style Modernization and New Opportunities in the World," that concluded on April 20 in Guangzhou.

Editing by Zheng Bijian, the Chairman of China Institute for Innovation & Development Strategy, the book comprehensively reflects vibrant forms of Chinese democracy that take place throughout the process of running such a country by combining examples and theoretical analysis.

The publication focuses on three perspectives: "The essence of people's democracy and how it consults with people on public affairs," "Democracy that covers the entire chain, every aspect and every corner of society," and "The most extensive, authentic, and useful form of democracy." The book selects 38 representative cases with commentaries and in-depth analyses.

Democracy is a universal value shared by all mankind and a pursuit of the Communist Party of China. Chinese democracy is the most extensive, authentic, and useful kind of democracy, reflecting the new democratic concept and the developing political life of Chinese people. The system is the latest achievement during efforts by the Communist Party of China to promote practical innovation, theoretical innovation, and institutional innovation.

"Whole-Process People's Democracy" represents a new democratic concept. The book states that the best way to understand it is to see how the Chinese people practice it. According to Zheng, the biggest feature of Chinese democracy throughout the process is what it achieves across the entire chain and every aspect during elections, consultation, decision-making, legislation, management, and supervision.

"To comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization, we must adhere to and develop Chinese-style democracy throughout the process," said Zheng Bijian, adding that China's comprehensive democracy throughout the process unifies procedural democracy and substantive democracy, direct democracy and indirect democracy, and people's democracy and national will, fully embodying the institutional advantages of China's socialist democratic politics. It is also the most critical guarantee for building Chinese-style modernization.

Robert Kuhn, Chairman of the Kuhn Foundation in the United States, a participant in the forum with extensive research experience in China's political system, commented that Chinese-style democracy is not "pie in the sky." It includes various feedback and interactive mechanisms, especially through the People's Congresses at all levels.

