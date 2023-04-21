NaaS Technology Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on April 21, 2023 Eastern Time

BEIJING, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. ("NaaS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NAAS), one of the largest and fastest growing electric vehicle charging service providers in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 after the U.S. market closes on Friday, April 21, 2023.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern time on April 21, 2023 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on April 22, 2023).

Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at:

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in information for the conference call.

Participants joining the conference call should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.enaas.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until April 28, 2023, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: 1 855 883 1031

China: 400 1209 216

Replay Access Code: 10030140

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is one of the largest and fastest growing EV charging service providers in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop solutions to charging stations comprising online, offline EV charging and non-charging solutions, supporting every stage of the station lifecycle. As of December 31, 2022, NaaS had connected over 515,000 chargers. In 2022, charging volume transacted through Company's network reached 2,753 GWh and gross transaction value reached RMB2,701 million. On June 13, 2022, the American depositary shares of the Company started trading on Nasdaq under the stock code NAAS.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

NaaS Technology Inc.

E-mail: ir@enaas.com

Media inquiries:

E-mail: pr@enaas.com

