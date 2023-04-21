Maro Wins the 2023 GSV Cup for Risk Detection in Pediatric Behavioral Health

CHICAGO and NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASU+GSV Summit , the world's premier education innovations conference, has announced Maro as the winner of the 2023 GSV Cup , the world's largest pitch competition for EdTech startups, during the closing program of the Summit on Wednesday, April 19. Maro is a company that is making mental health an asset to student success instead of a roadblock.

The GSV Cup, presented by Google Cloud, HolonIQ, HubSpot for Startups, ASU RealmSpark, and GSV Ventures, is a hallmark of the annual Summit and a springboard for EdTech startups scaling innovative learning solutions in the "Pre-K to Gray" education and workforce skills sector.

This year's competition saw over 900 applicants globally, and the " Elite 200 " semifinalists were selected following evaluation by a prestigious panel of more than 200 judges participating from top VCs and Strategics. Of the "Elite 200," 48% of companies have a founder of color, 52% have female founders, and 43% are domiciled outside of the United States.

The Top 20 finalists, including Maro, pitched their products before a live ASU+GSV audience and judging panel on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, with the Top 3 taking the stage for a final round of pitches on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. The $1MM GSV Cup prize package was split among the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners at the Summit's closing ceremony on Wednesday evening. Vinco (a company empowering LATAM's workforce through education) placed second, and Luca (who offers a gamified learning platform with own-made content to teachers and students) placed third in the competition.

"We are thrilled to announce the winner of the 2023 GSV Cup at ASU+GSV Summit, whose innovative solution truly embodies the summit's Brave New World theme," said Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner of GSV Ventures and Co-founder of the ASU+GSV Summit. "Congratulations to this year's winner and all of the finalists who are building solutions so that ALL people have equal access to the future."

For a complete list of the 2023 Elite 200 and additional information about the GSV Cup, visit: https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-cup-elite-200 .

ABOUT ASU+GSV SUMMIT

The ASU+GSV Summit is the premier global event focused on technology innovation in digital learning and workforce skills. We believe that ALL people deserve equal access to the future. Started in 2010 with a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), the annual Summit connects leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. Educators, investors, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs from around the world come together to innovate the future of education for all.

