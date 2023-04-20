WHISTLER BLACKCOMB NAMES BELINDA TREMBATH AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Trembath to lead North America's largest ski resort; brings more than 30 years of ski industry and mountain operations experience

WHISTLER, BC, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whistler Blackcomb, the largest ski resort in North America located in the Canadian province of British Columbia, has announced the appointment of Belinda Trembath as its new Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, effective May 15.

Trembath has more than 30 years of experience in the ski industry and mountain operations, and has been Chair of the Australian Ski Areas Association since 2018. Born and raised in Australia, she began skiing at age six, and started her career as a ski instructor. In 2006, Trembath was appointed Vice President & General Manager of Mt. Hotham in the Australian state of Victoria. Starting in 2019, she also provided oversight for Falls Creek, which has the largest skiable area in Victoria. In 2022, she was named Vice President & General Manager of Perisher, the role she currently holds. Perisher is the largest alpine resort in the southern hemisphere, located in the Australian state of New South Wales. Trembath played a key leadership role in helping Perisher, Falls Creek, and Mt. Hotham successfully navigate through the pandemic and borders reopening. She has also been a proactive member of a range of tourism and government advisory boards throughout her career.

"Belinda is dedicated to ensuring the preservation of unique mountain cultures alongside a commitment to excellence across the employee, guest, and community experience," said Doug Pierini, Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Vail Resorts' West Region and Interim COO at Whistler Blackcomb. "This is what makes her an exceptional mountain operator. I can't imagine a better leader to step into the COO role at Whistler Blackcomb to help guide the next chapter of such an iconic, influential, world-class resort."

Whistler Blackcomb was recently named the "best ski resort in North America" by Condé Nast Traveler's annual readers choice awards. Located in Whistler, off the iconic Sea-to-Sky Highway, the resort is honoured to operate on the shared unceded territory of the Lil'wat Nation and the Squamish Nation. Whistler and Blackcomb are two, side-by-side connected mountains, offering over 200 marked runs, 3,307 hectares (8,171 acres) of legendary terrain, and 1,609 metres (5,280 feet) of vertical. It is home to one of the longest ski and ride seasons in North America, and in the summer, the resort offers a variety of activities, including the globally recognized Whistler Mountain Bike Park, as well as sightseeing on the PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola.

"I am honoured and thrilled to be the COO of Whistler Blackcomb," said Trembath. "It is not lost on me how profound this opportunity is, and I look forward to being an advocate for our resort and its passionate employees, our guests, and the iconic Whistler community. Canada has always held a special place in my heart – early on in my career, I spent a season in BC at Big White. A spark ignited within me, and I always hoped to find my way back. It is a bit surreal that this dream is now a reality. My husband and children also feel a connection to the beauty of BC, and they are looking forward to this new adventure."

Trembath's strength of leadership has also been evident through the implementation of strategic growth programs that she has developed and executed. She also led the three Australian resorts through multiple technology advancements, allowing them to lead through innovation and outside-the-box thinking to enhance the employee and guest experience.

Trembath will lead the resort, which includes Mountain and Base Area Operations, Food & Beverage, Snow and Bike School, and other important areas of the business.

