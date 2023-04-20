Lanvin Group Posts Record Sales and Continued Margin Improvement in 2022. Revenues Up 37% Year-over-Year.

- Revenues of €422 million for FY2022, a 37% increase over FY2021
- Margin profile improvement with Group gross profit margin increasing to 56% and both contribution profit(1) and adjusted EBITDA margins steadily improving
- All portfolio brands delivered revenue growth; Group revenues increased in all channels and geographies
- Flagship brand Lanvin had strong growth of 64% YoY and showed improvement in gross, contribution profit, and adjusted EBITDA margins
- Implementation of balanced global growth strategy resulted in 39% growth in EMEA, 36% growth in North America, and 15% growth in Greater China, despite COVID impact
- Ongoing implementation of strategic plans in 2023 to drive further revenue growth and margin improvement to achieve breakeven in FY2024
NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanvin Group (NYSE: LANV, the "Group"), a global luxury fashion group with Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi, St. John and Caruso in its portfolio of brands, today announced its results for the full-year 2022. The Group achieved revenues of €422 million, a 37% increase year-over-year versus 2021; and gross profits of €238 million, representing a 56% gross margin and a 40% increase versus 2021.
Joann Cheng, Chairman and CEO of Lanvin Group, said: "We are pleased with the progress we made in 2022. Not only did we achieve record revenues, we also made great strides in improving our cost structure and streamlining our operations. Our progress in 2022 has laid a strong foundation for 2023, and notwithstanding current macroeconomic conditions, we remain optimistic for the current year, especially with the continued resurgence of Greater China."
Review of the Full-Year 2022 Results
Lanvin Group Revenue by Segment
Revenue
Growth %
2021A
2021PF
2022A
2022A vs
2022A vs
Audited
Non-Audited
Audited
2021A
2021PF
Lanvin
72,872
72,872
119,847
64 %
64 %
Wolford
109,332
109,332
125,514
15 %
15 %
St. John
73,094
73,094
85,884
17 %
17 %
Sergio Rossi
28,737
59,206
61,929
116 %
5 %
Caruso
24,695
24,695
30,819
25 %
25 %
Total Brand
308,730
339,199
423,993
37 %
25 %
Eliminations
92
92
-1,681
-1927 %
-1927 %
Total Group
308,822
339,291
422,312
37 %
24 %
Lanvin Group Key Financials
2020A
2021A
2022A
Audited
%
Audited
%
Audited
%
Revenue
222,612
100 %
308,822
100 %
422,312
100 %
Gross profit
117,394
53 %
169,902
55 %
237,944
56 %
Contribution profit
-34,237
-15 %
4,400
1 %
13,211
3 %
Adjusted EBITDA
-88,116
-40 %
-58,945
-19 %
-71,958
-17 %
Selected Highlights
Strong growth achieved at all brands and in all channels and regions: All five brands showed year-over-year growth. Lanvin, the Group's flagship brand, grew global revenue by 64%, with record 145% growth in its Wholesale business, and 27% growth in its DTC business. Additionally, revenues in each of the Group's regions and channels showed strong growth, with EMEA and North America growing 39% and 36%, respectively. Of note, Greater China, hampered by the pandemic, grew by 15%.
Continued positive progress with margin profile: Margins at all levels, Gross, Contribution, and Adjusted EBITDA all saw improvement in 2022. Gross margins increased to 56% and Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of sales has increased by an impressive 23 points since 2020. Operational improvement strategies implemented in 2022 began to show results in the second half of the year, resulting in continued margin profile improvement that will have significant impact in 2023.
Refocused brand and product strategies showing results: One of the main drivers of growth in 2022 was the refocus of brand strategies and optimization of product categories and mix. New product lines and categories, collaborations, and a focus on accessories all impacted the growth and margins. Furthermore, improving digital engagement as a part of the overall strategy succeeded in attracting new and younger customers.
Digital strategies successfully initiated: Digital marketing had a strong effect on the 2022 results with the brands increasingly attracting new and younger demographics. In the second half of 2022, the Group established a shared digital platform with a North American partner to distribute the Group's brand online. Sergio Rossi and Lanvin have already successfully transitioned their North American eCommerce to this platform, which is expected to bring further growth to the brands in the coming years.
Significant progress optimizing store network: The Group successfully launched 47 new retail doors, systemwide. Improved store strategies implemented in 2022 have improved the unit economics, with the Group's whole network of retail doors achieving double-digit growth on a like-for-like basis. Additionally, the Group with the brand-level management teams worked aggressively to cull the network, including closing 49 underperforming stores throughout its network. These initiatives provide a strong foundation for physical footprint growth in 2023 and beyond.
Review of FY2022 Financials
Revenues
For FY2022, the Group generated revenues of €422 million, a 37% increase year-over-year. All brands showed strong growth with Lanvin leading the way with a 64% increase year-over-year. The DTC and Wholesale channels grew by 32% and 41%, respectively. The Group maintained its strong growth trend with a compound annual growth rate of 38% since 2020. Full details of the Group's revenues can be found in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022
Gross Profit
Gross profit increased to €238 million, representing a 56% margin versus €170 million in 2021 at a margin of 55%, a year-over-year growth of 40%. Gross profit has more than doubled since 2020, when the Group had €117 million at a margin of 53%. The Group has continued to improve its margin profile through its brand-level operational initiatives.
Contribution Profit(1)
The Group uses a measure, internally, called contribution profit, defined as gross profit less selling & marketing expenses to gauge the variable profitability performance and analyze the improvements at our brands. Contribution profit for the year was €13 million, an improvement of €9 million from 2021, the first year of positive contribution profits, and a tremendous increase from 2020 when it measured negative €34 million.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA remained at loss for 2022, but as a percentage of sales, continued to improve going from (40%) in 2020 to (19%) in 2021 and (17%) in 2022.
Profit Results by Segment
Lanvin: Gross profits increased to €61 million, at a margin of 50%, from €34 million, at a margin of 47%, in 2021. Gross profit improved from higher sell-through rates in all product categories as well as increasing economies of scale. Contribution profits continued to improve going from a contribution loss of €24 million in 2021 to a contribution loss of €15 million in 2022 with the percentage of sales improving 20 points year-over-year from negative 33% to negative 13%.
Wolford: Gross profits increased to €86 million from €79 million, in 2021. Margins declined slightly due to materials inflation as well as production personnel costs increasing from furloughed employees returning to work at higher wages. Contribution profits fell to €4 million from €20 million mainly driven by non-recurring expenses. These include legacy operational improvement consulting fees charged in the first half of the year, prior to the new management team taking over in the second-half of 2022, as well as a cyberattack in December 2022 at a third-party logistics provider that disrupted deliveries during the peak holiday season.
Sergio Rossi: Sergio Rossi was acquired in July 2021. Since then, gross margins increased from 46% to 50% in 2022. Gross margins improved from an increased proportion of higher-margin DTC sales. Contribution margins declined slightly in 2022 from 13% to 11% due to higher investments in personnel, marketing and rental expenses.
St. John: St. John's margin profile improved dramatically with gross profit growing from €39 million to €53 million in 2022; with margins increasing from 53% to 61%. Contribution profits also increased from €1 million to €10 million; margins increased from 2% to 12%. St. John represents the culmination of the Group's brand-level strategic planning with many of its initiatives nearing completion and bearing results.
Caruso: Caruso continued its strong, steady performance with its gross profits increasing from €4 million to €7 million in 2022, and margins increasing from 18% to 23%. Contribution profits also increased from €3 million to €6 million, and contribution margins increased markedly from 13% to 18%. Caruso leveraged higher sales from new accounts and deeper penetration with current customers to increase its profitability through economies of scale coupled with better management of factory labor costs as well as selling and marketing expenses.
2023 Outlook
Notwithstanding the continuing macroeconomic issues, the Group expects to maintain its 2022 momentum into 2023 and achieve solid margin improvement as the year progresses.
Many of the "nuts and bolts" initiatives started in 2022 will reach completion in 2023 resulting in continued margin improvement. Additionally, a significant portion of the store optimization has taken place and while the Group will continue to enhance its retail network in 2023, we believe the foundation is in placed to opportunistically grow its footprint. The Group remains on track for breakeven profitability in FY2024.
The Group is built upon a collaborative eco-system and continues to work with their strategic partners to build the platform. As such, the Group continues to seek and review potential new investment and acquisition opportunities to further enhance its brands and platform.
Note: All % changes are calculated on an actual currency exchange rate basis.
Note: Lanvin Group acquired a majority stake in Sergio Rossi in July 2021 and Sergio Rossi was consolidated into Lanvin Group's consolidated revenue starting from the acquisition date.
Note: This communication includes certain non-IFRS financial measures such as contribution profit, contribution margin, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes ("Adjusted EBIT"), and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Please see Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Definition.
(1) Contribution profit defined as gross profit less Selling and Marketing Expenses
Annual Report on Form 20-F
Our annual report on Form 20-F, including the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, can be downloaded from the Company's investor relations website (ir.lanvin-group.com) under the section Financials / SEC Filings, or from the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).
About Lanvin Group
Lanvin Group is a leading global luxury fashion group headquartered in Shanghai, China, managing iconic brands worldwide including Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi, St. John Knits, and Caruso. Harnessing the power of its unique strategic alliance of industry-leading partners in the luxury fashion sector, Lanvin Group strives to expand the global footprint of its portfolio brands and achieve sustainable growth through strategic investment and extensive operational know-how, combined with an intimate understanding and unparalleled access to the fastest-growing luxury fashion markets in the world. Lanvin Group is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'LANV'. For more information about Lanvin Group, please visit www.lanvin-group.com, and to view our investor presentation, please visit https://ir.lanvin-group.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication, including the section "2023 Outlook", contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," "project" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of the respective management of Lanvin Group and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lanvin Group. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes adversely affecting the business in which Lanvin Group is engaged; Lanvin Group's projected financial information, anticipated growth rate, profitability and market opportunity may not be an indication of its actual results or future results; management of growth; the impact of COVID-19 or similar public health crises on Lanvin Group's business; Lanvin Group's ability to safeguard the value, recognition and reputation of its brands and to identify and respond to new and changing customer preferences; the ability and desire of consumers to shop; Lanvin Group's ability to successfully implement its business strategies and plans; Lanvin Group's ability to effectively manage its advertising and marketing expenses and achieve desired impact; its ability to accurately forecast consumer demand; high levels of competition in the personal luxury products market; disruptions to Lanvin Group's distribution facilities or its distribution partners; Lanvin Group's ability to negotiate, maintain or renew its license agreements; Lanvin Group's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; Lanvin Group's ability to attract and retain qualified employees and preserve craftmanship skills; Lanvin Group's ability to develop and maintain effective internal controls; general economic conditions; the result of future financing efforts; and those factors discussed in the reports filed by Lanvin Group from time to time with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or Lanvin Group's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Lanvin Group presently does not know, or that Lanvin Group currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lanvin Group's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lanvin Group anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lanvin Group's assessments to change. However, while Lanvin Group may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lanvin Group specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lanvin Group's assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.
Use of Non-IFRS Financial Metrics
This communication includes certain non-IFRS financial measures such as contribution profit, contribution margin, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes ("Adjusted EBIT"), and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). These non-IFRS measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS. Reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to their most directly comparable IFRS counterparts are included in the Appendix to this communication. Lanvin Group believes that these non-IFRS measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors about Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group believes that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating projected operating results and trends in and in comparing Lanvin Group's financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-IFRS financial measures to investors. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-IFRS measures and their nearest IFRS equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-IFRS measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore Lanvin Group's non-IFRS measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Lanvin Group does not consider these non-IFRS measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The principal limitation of these non-IFRS financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses, income and tax liabilities that are required by IFRS to be recorded in Lanvin Group's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgements by Lanvin Group about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-IFRS financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, Lanvin Group presents non-IFRS financial measures in connection with IFRS results.
Appendix
Lanvin Group Consolidated Income Statement
(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)
Lanvin Group Consolidated P&L
2020A
2021A
2022A
FY
%
FY
%
FY
%
Revenue
222,612
100 %
308,822
100 %
422,312
100 %
Cost of sales
-105,218
-47 %
-138,920
-45 %
-184,368
-44 %
Gross profit
117,394
53 %
169,902
55 %
237,944
56 %
Marketing and selling expenses
-151,631
-68 %
-165,502
-54 %
-224,733
-53 %
General and administrative expenses
-115,181
-52 %
-122,497
-40 %
-153,138
-36 %
Other operating income and expenses
-18,399
-8 %
10,083
3 %
-2,340
-1 %
Loss from operations before non-
-167,817
-75 %
-108,014
-35 %
-142,267
-34 %
Non-underlying items (1)
43,546
20 %
45,206
15 %
-83,057
-20 %
Loss from operations
-124,271
-56 %
-62,808
-20 %
-225,324
-53 %
Finance cost – net
-12,989
-6 %
-9,313
-3 %
-14,556
-3 %
Loss before income tax
-137,260
-62 %
-72,121
-23 %
-239,880
-57 %
Income tax benefits / (expenses)
1,603
1 %
-4,331
-1 %
129
0 %
Loss for the year
-135,657
-61 %
-76,452
-25 %
-239,751
-57 %
Contribution profit (2)
-34,237
-15 %
4,400
1 %
13,211
3 %
Adjusted EBIT (2)
-162,428
-73 %
-100,806
-33 %
-134,836
-32 %
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
-88,116
-40 %
-58,945
-19 %
-71,958
-17 %
Lanvin Group Consolidated Balance Sheet
(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)
Lanvin Group Consolidated Balance Sheet
2020A
2021A
2022A
FY
FY
FY
Assets
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
175,542
181,234
181,485
Goodwill
69,323
69,323
69,323
Property, plant and equipment
26,879
40,564
46,801
Right-of-use assets
117,917
118,775
121,731
Deferred income tax assets
13,608
17,070
17,297
Other non-current assets
8,280
15,742
15,265
411,549
442,708
451,902
Current assets
Inventories
75,842
92,335
109,094
Trade receivables
22,191
39,781
48,868
Other current assets
23,353
41,706
30,467
Cash and bank balances
44,935
88,981
91,897
166,321
262,803
280,326
Total assets
577,870
705,511
732,228
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Non-current borrowings
11,399
11,212
18,115
Non-current lease liabilities
104,382
102,987
105,986
Non-current provisions
3,286
4,166
4,111
Employee benefits
19,085
18,464
15,128
Deferred income tax liabilities
53,284
54,179
54,660
Other non-current liabilities
1,338
1,080
690
192,774
192,088
198,690
Current liabilities
Trade payables
47,436
58,151
73,114
Bank overdrafts
764
14
148
Current borrowings
7,438
55,559
15,370
Current lease liabilities
32,503
37,072
34,605
Current provisions
2,490
3,141
3,014
Other current liabilities
44,070
68,660
106,481
134,701
222,597
232,732
Total liabilities
327,475
414,685
431,422
Net assets
250,395
290,826
300,806
Equity
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital
289,165
339,259
0
Treasury shares
0
-3
-25,023
Other reserves
81,198
149,460
762,962
Accumulated losses
-158,974
-224,328
-442,618
211,389
264,388
295,320
Non- controlling interests
39,006
26,438
5,486
Total equity
250,395
290,826
300,806
Lanvin Group Consolidated Cash Flow
(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)
Lanvin Group Consolidated Cash Flow
2020A
2021A
2022A
FY
FY
FY
Net cash used in operating activities
-87,297
-73,088
-80,851
Net cash flows from/(used in) investing activities
67,038
6,346
-21,799
Net cash flows generated from financing activities
-41,447
110,065
104,937
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
-61,706
43,323
2,287
Cash and cash equivalents less bank overdrafts at the beginning of the year
106,642
44,171
88,658
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
-765
1,164
804
Cash and cash equivalents less bank overdrafts at end of the year
44,171
88,658
91,749
Lanvin Brand Key Financials(3)
(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)
Lanvin Brand Key Financials
2020A
2021A
2022A
2021A v
2022A v
20-22
FY
%
FY
%
FY
%
2020A
2021A
CAGR
Key Financials on P&L
Revenues
34,989
100 %
72,872
100 %
119,847
100 %
108 %
64 %
85 %
Gross profit
13,573
39 %
34,028
47 %
60,513
50 %
Selling and distribution
-43,147
-123 %
-58,124
-80 %
-75,852
-63 %
Contribution profit (2)
-29,574
-85 %
-24,096
-33 %
-15,339
-13 %
Revenues by Geography
EMEA
18,501
53 %
31,683
43 %
61,092
51 %
71 %
93 %
82 %
North America
4,525
13 %
15,964
22 %
28,524
24 %
253 %
79 %
151 %
Greater China
10,054
29 %
23,541
32 %
25,742
21 %
134 %
9 %
60 %
Other
1,909
5 %
1,684
2 %
4,489
4 %
-12 %
167 %
53 %
Revenues by Channel
DTC
16,959
48 %
46,134
63 %
58,536
49 %
172 %
27 %
86 %
Wholesale
12,974
37 %
21,161
29 %
51,898
43 %
63 %
145 %
100 %
Other
5,056
14 %
5,577
8 %
9,413
8 %
10 %
69 %
36 %
Wolford Brand Key Financials(3)
(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)
Wolford Brand Key Financials
2020A
2021A
2022A
2021A v
2022Av
20-22
FY
%
FY
%
FY
%
2020A
2021A
CAGR
Key Financials on P&L
Revenues
95,384
100 %
109,332
100 %
125,514
100 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
Gross profit
65,865
69 %
79,070
72 %
86,228
69 %
Selling and distribution
-65,006
-68 %
-59,351
-54 %
-81,901
-65 %
Contribution profit (2)
859
1 %
19,719
18 %
4,327
3 %
Revenues by Geography
EMEA
73,794
77 %
79,236
72 %
86,501
69 %
7 %
9 %
8 %
North America
16,367
17 %
21,824
20 %
31,535
25 %
33 %
44 %
39 %
Greater China
4,867
5 %
7,289
7 %
6,791
5 %
50 %
-7 %
18 %
Other
356
0 %
983
1 %
687
1 %
176 %
-30 %
39 %
Revenues by Channel
DTC
62,323
65 %
74,622
68 %
90,408
72 %
20 %
21 %
20 %
Wholesale
33,061
35 %
34,710
32 %
34,426
27 %
5 %
-1 %
2 %
Other
0
0 %
0
0 %
680
1 %
Sergio Rossi Brand Key Financials(3)
(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)
Sergio Rossi Brand Key Financials
2021PF
2021A
2022A
2022A v
2022A v
FY
%
FY
%
FY
%
2021PF
2021A
Key Financials on P&L
Revenues
59,206
100 %
28,737
100 %
61,929
100 %
5 %
116 %
Gross profit
13,319
46 %
31,048
50 %
Selling and distribution expenses
-9,489
-33 %
-24,502
-40 %
Contribution profit (2)
3,830
13 %
6,546
11 %
Revenues by Geography
EMEA
33,435
56 %
17,009
59 %
35,023
57 %
5 %
106 %
North America
1,290
2 %
107
0 %
1,181
2 %
-8 %
1004 %
Greater China
11,331
19 %
4,595
16 %
10,809
17 %
-5 %
135 %
Other
13,150
22 %
7,027
24 %
14,916
24 %
13 %
112 %
Revenues by Channel
DTC
28,911
49 %
14,349
50 %
31,910
52 %
10 %
122 %
Wholesale
30,295
51 %
14,389
50 %
30,019
48 %
-1 %
109 %
Other
0
0 %
0
0 %
0
0 %
St. John Brand Key Financials(3)
(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)
St. John Brand Key Financials
2020A
2021A
2022A
2021A v
2022A v
20-22
FY
%
FY
%
FY
%
2020A
2021A
CAGR
Key Financials on P&L
Revenues
66,512
100 %
73,094
100 %
85,884
100 %
10 %
17 %
14 %
Gross profit
32,987
50 %
38,987
53 %
52,642
61 %
Selling and distribution
-42,273
-64 %
-37,697
-52 %
-42,498
-49 %
Contribution profit (2)
-9,286
-14 %
1,290
2 %
10,144
12 %
Revenues by Geography
EMEA
2,254
3 %
779
1 %
1,224
1 %
-65 %
57 %
-26 %
North America
60,528
91 %
65,534
90 %
78,774
92 %
8 %
20 %
14 %
Greater China
2,919
4 %
6,467
9 %
5,153
6 %
122 %
-20 %
33 %
Other
811
1 %
315
0 %
733
1 %
-61 %
133 %
-5 %
Revenues by Channel
DTC
44,778
67 %
51,581
71 %
66,412
77 %
15 %
29 %
22 %
Wholesale
21,734
33 %
21,513
29 %
19,077
22 %
-1 %
-11 %
-6 %
Other
0
0 %
0
0 %
395
0 %
Caruso Brand Key Financials(3)
(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)
Caruso Brand Key Financials
2020A
2021A
2022A
2021A v
2022A v
20-22
FY
%
FY
%
FY
%
2020A
2021A
CAGR
Key Financials on P&L
Revenues
26,351
100 %
24,695
100 %
30,819
100 %
-6 %
25 %
8 %
Gross profit
4,881
19 %
4,449
18 %
7,147
23 %
Selling and distribution expenses
-1,708
-6 %
-1,144
-5 %
-1,446
-5 %
Contribution profit (2)
3,173
12 %
3,305
13 %
5,701
18 %
Revenues by Geography
EMEA
20,318
77 %
19,475
79 %
23,050
75 %
-4 %
18 %
7 %
North America
4,252
16 %
3,272
13 %
5,833
19 %
-23 %
78 %
17 %
Greater China
480
2 %
549
2 %
559
2 %
14 %
2 %
8 %
Other
1,301
5 %
1,399
6 %
1,377
4 %
8 %
-2 %
3 %
Revenues by Channel
DTC
0
0 %
0
0 %
0
0 %
Wholesale
26,351
100 %
24,695
100 %
30,819
100 %
-6 %
25 %
8 %
Other
0
0 %
0
0 %
0
0 %
Lanvin Group Brand Footprint
Footprint by Brand
2021
2022
DOS (4)
POS (5)
DOS (4)
POS (5)
Lanvin
27
287
31
339
Wolford
167
227
163
225
St. John
48
133
46
106
Sergio Rossi
50
328
50
346
Caruso
1
144
1
189
Total
293
1,119
291
1,205
Non-IFRS Financial Measures Reconciliation
(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)
Reconciliation of Contribution Margin
2020A
2021A
2022A
FY
FY
FY
Revenue
222,612
308,822
422,312
Cost of sales
-105,218
-138,920
-184,368
Gross profit
117,394
169,902
237,944
Marketing and selling expenses
-151,631
-165,502
-224,733
Contribution profit (2)
-34,237
4,400
13,211
(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT
2020A
2021A
2022A
FY
FY
FY
Loss for the year
-135,657
-76,452
-239,751
Add / (Deduct) the impact of:
Income tax benefits / (expenses)
-1,603
4,331
-129
Finance cost—net
12,989
9,313
14,556
Non-underlying items (1)
-43,546
-45,206
83,057
Loss from operations before non-underlying items
-167,817
-108,014
-142,267
Add / (Deduct) the impact of:
Share based compensation
5,389
7,208
7,431
Adjusted EBIT (2)
-162,428
-100,806
-134,836
(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
2020A
2021A
2022A
FY
FY
FY
Loss for the year
-135,657
-76,452
-239,751
Add / (Deduct) the impact of:
Income tax benefits / (expenses)
-1,603
4,331
-129
Finance cost—net
12,989
9,313
14,556
Non-underlying items (1)
-43,546
-45,206
83,057
Loss from operations before non-underlying items
-167,817
-108,014
-142,267
Add / (Deduct) the impact of:
Share based compensation
5,389
7,208
7,431
Provisions and impairment losses
22,676
10,766
16,729
Net foreign exchange (gains) / losses
3,304
-10,489
339
Depreciation / Amortization
48,332
41,584
45,810
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
-88,116
-58,945
-71,958
Note:
(1) 2022 was impacted by a €84 million cost related to the Reverse Recapitalization that occurred as part of the SPAC merger; this cost is non-recurring in nature.
(2) These are Non-IFRS Financial Measures and will be mentioned throughout this communication. Please see Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Definition.
(3) Brand-level results are presented exclusive of eliminations.
(4) DOS refers to Directly Operated Stores which include boutiques, outlets, concession shop-in-shops and pop-up stores.
(5) POS refers to Point of Sales which include DOS and wholesale accounts.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Definition
Our management monitors and evaluates operating and financial performance using several non-IFRS financial measures including: contribution profit, contribution margin, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA. Our management believes that these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful and relevant information regarding our performance and improve their ability to assess financial performance and financial position. They also provide comparable measures that facilitate management's ability to identify operational trends, as well as make decisions regarding future spending, resource allocations and other operational decisions. While similar measures are widely used in the industry in which we operate, the financial measures that we use may not be comparable to other similarly named measures used by other companies nor are they intended to be substitutes for measures of financial performance or financial position as prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Contribution profit is defined as revenues less the cost of sales and selling and marketing expenses. Contribution profit subtracts the main variable expenses of selling and marketing expenses from gross profit, and our management believes this measure is an important indicator of profitability at the marginal level. Below contribution profit, the main expenses are general administrative expenses and other operating expenses (which include foreign exchange gains or losses and impairment losses). As we continue to improve the management of our portfolio brands, we believe we can achieve greater economy of scale across the different brands by maintaining the fixed expenses at a lower level as a proportion of revenue. We therefore use contribution profit margin as a key indicator of profitability at the group level as well as the portfolio brand level.
Contribution margin is defined as contribution profit divided by revenues.
Adjusted EBIT is defined as profit or loss before income taxes, net finance cost, share based compensation, adjusted for income and costs which are significant in nature and that management considers not reflective of underlying operational activities, mainly including net gains on disposal of long-term assets, negative goodwill from acquisition of Sergio Rossi, gain on debt restructuring and government grants.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit or loss before income taxes, net finance cost, exchange gains/(losses), depreciation, amortization, share based compensation and provisions and impairment losses adjusted for income and costs which are significant in nature and that management considers not reflective of underlying operational activities, mainly including net gains on disposal of long-term assets, negative goodwill from acquisition of Sergio Rossi, gain on debt restructuring and government grants.
