Infor Launches Talent Empowerment Solution

Infor to help leading organizations retain their people with internal mobility platform

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced its new Infor Talent Empowerment solution, the company's vision for helping organizations personalize career mobility at work. The number one reason most employees leave organizations is lack of visibility to internal growth and development opportunities. With several years of elevated attrition rates, employee retention has become a critical focus as industries like healthcare struggle to deal with staff shortages. Traditional, siloed systems frequently prevent employers from knowing the talent they currently possess, while their employees lack visibility to future career growth. Talent Empowerment enables a new employee experience within the Infor HR Talent offering that will improve employee retention and engagement by creating personalized career paths for each individual in the organization.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

Infor HR solutions move beyond inflexible packaged software by leveraging new technologies, such as AI, cloud computing and big data, to deliver fully connected, user-focused solutions that provide capabilities that are inherently collaborative and intuitive. Utilizing this new application, organizations can support every stage of the career journey from early talent to tenured employees keen for a new challenge. With Infor's new Talent Empowerment platform, organizations will be able to find hidden talent, match people to work they love, simplify onboarding and cross-boarding, seamlessly connect to learning and development plans and identify future leaders. Most importantly, every step is personalized based on Infor's behavioral assessment Talent Science, enabling organizations to go beyond conventional career journeys to ensure each individual has a career plan as unique as they are.

"Employee retention is top of mind for every CHRO right now as employees often struggle to see their future within their organization. They frequently lament the fact that external sources such as job websites and outside recruiters make it easier to find opportunities than in their own organization does," said Marcus Mossberger, Infor senior industry & solution strategy director. "Infor is changing that. With Talent Empowerment, organizations can better leverage current talent and reduce costly turnover by ensuring individuals have access to growth and development opportunities that they crave."

Learn more about Infor Talent Empowerment: https://www.infor.com/solutions/people/hcm/global-hr#global-hr-new-features

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit Infor.com.

For more information:

Christina Ledger

Infor

312-662-2135

Christina.Ledger@infor.com

Copyright ©2023 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

This announcement reflects the direction Infor may take with regard to the specific product(s) described herein, all of which is subject to change by Infor in its sole discretion, with or without notice to you. This announcement is not a commitment to you in any way and you should not rely on this document or any of its content in making any decision. Infor is not committing to develop or deliver any specified enhancement, upgrade, product or functionality, even if such is described in this announcement and even if such description is accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will," and/or similar expressions. Many factors can affect Infor's product development plans and the nature, content and timing of future product releases, all of which remain in the sole discretion of Infor. This announcement, in whole or in part, may not be incorporated into any contractual agreement with Infor or its subsidiaries or affiliates. Infor expressly disclaims any liability with respect to this announcement.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor