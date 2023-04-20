Bitsight Expands into Integrated Cyber Risk Management Empowering Risk Leaders to Address Rising Threats to Business Operations

Market expansion bolstered by an expanded partnership with Moody's Corporation, New Third-Party Vulnerability Detection & Response solution, Improvement to proprietary ratings algorithm

BOSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitsight, a leader in managing and monitoring cyber risk, today unveiled its expansion into a broader category of integrated cyber risk management. As the category creator and global leader in the cybersecurity ratings industry, Bitsight's enhanced strategy will deliver new capabilities to empower security professionals and business leaders to more effectively and holistically manage cyber risk. The announcement includes large-scale distribution of risk data and insights through Moody's/BVD's Orbis, a new Third-Party Vulnerability Detection & Response solution, and more predictive cyber risk ratings that help mitigate cyber risk and make CISOs and risk professionals' jobs easier.

Bitsight's integrated solutions address the needs of CISOs and risk leaders, whose roles have become more challenging in recent years with digital transformation, supply chain risk, and expanded attack surfaces. "As the cyber threat landscape worsens and the global regulatory landscape demands more nimble and thorough risk management, Bitsight has evolved to stay ahead of our customers' needs. Business leaders, risk leaders and boards are turning to us as an integrated solution to manage risk and build trust across their ecosystem," said Bitsight CEO Steve Harvey.

Furthermore, comprehensive cyber risk management is also essential to good corporate governance, reaffirmed by the recently released White House national cyber strategy, pending SEC regulations on cybersecurity disclosure, and cybersecurity requirements emerging throughout Europe and Asia. Harvey noted, "Our strategic shift to become an integrated cyber risk management leader means we're able to provide customers and governments with the industry's most impactful data, services and tools to confidently navigate the uncertain cyber landscape."

Accelerated Partnership with Moody's Corporation

Newly-added integrations with Moody's will deliver expanded insights for enterprises and assist with holistic cyber risk management. In October 2021, Moody's Corporation invested $250 million in Bitsight, and the two companies announced a landmark partnership agreement. Through this partnership, Bitsight became the primary cyber risk analytics provider across Moody's suite of integrated risk assessment offerings.

Bitsight data is now accessible by nearly 2,000 global credit analysts within Moody's Investors Service. These analysts are leveraging Bitsight to better understand the relative cyber risk of issuers, engage issuers on cybersecurity risk, and publish research on the intersection of cyber risk and credit risk. Additionally, Bitsight ratings data is now also integrated within Moody's Analytics' BVD Orbis platform, enabling non-technical risk managers to easily consider cyber risk factors in counterparty risk analysis.

"The rise of cyberattacks and ransomware has created an imperative for business leaders and boards to assess and quantify their cyber risk," said Moody's Analytics President Stephen Tulenko. "Bitsight is our trusted partner in helping leaders to better understand, measure, and navigate the cyber risk landscape with confidence."

Through these integrations, Bitsight and Moody's insights may be used together in powerful combinations for applications such as Know-Your-Customer, supply chain management, insurance underwriting, and credit risk assessment.

New Third-Party Vulnerability Detection & Response Application

To further its cyber risk management capabilities, Bitsight has enhanced its Third-Party Vulnerability Detection tool to include a Response workflow. Zero-day attacks and other vulnerabilities are increasingly common, and most companies are struggling to properly manage third-party exposure to critical vulnerabilities quickly, effectively, and at scale. With Vulnerability Detection & Response, cybersecurity teams can now access the most important vulnerability data and effectively prioritize vendor outreach with built-in questionnaires while tracking vendor response progress in real time. This release is another innovative application showcasing Bitsight's continued commitment to helping customers better monitor, manage, and mitigate vulnerabilities across their third-party ecosystems.

More Predictive Cyber Risk Ratings – Bitsight's Ratings Algorithm Update

Bitsight has launched a new ratings algorithm, with several key enhancements, most notably modifying the weights of several risk vectors based on independent research and insight into how those risk vectors correlate to real life cyber events. As a part of delivering an integrated cyber risk management solution, Bitsight remains committed to investing in and producing actionable cybersecurity ratings that have the strongest correlation in the industry to the likelihood of a cyber incident. "Cybersecurity ratings remain a critical tool in cybersecurity and risk leaders' arsenals, while the pressures and demands to address cyber risk have significantly expanded," said Harvey.

As attacks on organizations intensify and business leaders demand greater strategic support to address risk, Bitsight's mission to build trust in the digital economy has extended well beyond cyber risk ratings. "Risk leaders globally spend every day working against a relentless and growing problem of cyber risk uncertainty," said Harvey. "And as waves of digital transformation continue to disrupt cybersecurity stability, we are committed to supporting our current and future customers with a broad and unified cyber risk management solution that helps them navigate with greater confidence."

