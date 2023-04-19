Wemade Becomes Exclusive Blockchain Game Partner for Nine66's University Gamedev League

Wemade to support the inaugural University Gamedev League as the exclusive blockchain game partner of Nine66, a Savvy Games Group company.

Participants include game development university students from across the world

The partnership aligns with both parties' missions to develop the gaming ecosystem in Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI, UAE., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading South Korean game developer Wemade, announced its participation at the first edition of University Gamedev League as the exclusive blockchain game partner of Nine66, a Savvy Games Group company.

The University Gamedev League is a competition for university student game developers from across the world. Over 50 teams from 30 universities and 10 countries have registered to participate in the five-month contest. The initiative provides a unique opportunity for aspiring game developers to showcase their talents, collaborate with others, network, and receive mentorships from globally recognized gaming experts.

The top two teams will fly to Riyadh, to compete in the final held during Gamers8 , an esports tournament and gaming festival which runs for eight weeks and previously gathered over 1.5 million visitors in 2022.

This partnership builds upon the previously signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Wemade and Nine66 and is in line with both parties' ambitions for the gaming industry in Saudi Arabia. The middle east gaming market is also expected to grow by 56% to $2.79 billion by 2026, with Saudi Arabia's 21 million gamers constituting an untapped demographic, according to analysts at Niko Partners



In an effort to become the next global hub for the gaming industry, Savvy Games Group is investing $38 billion into the gaming sector. Wemade is intensifying its effort to develop the booming gaming ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and increase its local presence by participating in this initiative. It is also the first Korean company to sponsor the competition. Through its role, Wemade will facilitate knowledge transfer and skills building for the new generation of game developers combining blockchain technology within the Saudi Arabian gaming ecosystem.

This partnership hopes to have an impact that extends beyond this event's reach, and will seek to mark the start of many future collaborations in the region. The initiative provides an ample platform for Wemade to deepen its relationship with the Nine66, a Savvy Games Group company, with the South Korean game developer committed to driving the growth of the gaming industry by supporting and facilitating its partners' core operations.

About Wemade

Established in 2000, South Korean game developer Wemade is a pioneer in the gaming industry. Their focus is ever-shifting towards metaverse and blockchain (NFT, DeFi) technology with a particular emphasis on personalizing the gaming experience. Wemade strives to transform everyday games with blockchain technology and establish its WEMIX token as a key currency in the gaming industry.

About Nine66

Nine66, part of Savvy Games Group, is an integrated support system for game developers. It provides infrastructure, skills development, the network, the capital, publishing, and the advisory services to promising games studios and developers, both in Saudi Arabia and internationally.

Through its work, Nine66 provides entrepreneurs and innovators in the games industry with the tools they need to accelerate their work, drive their business forward and deliver real impact that benefits the entire games community.

