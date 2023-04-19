ViaLase to Present New Scientific Data at the 2023 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting

ALISA VIEJO, Calif. , April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaLase, Inc., a clinical stage medical technology company focused on addressing unmet needs in the conventional glaucoma treatment paradigm with the development of a truly noninvasive image-guided femtosecond laser treatment to enhance glaucoma patient care, today announced that it will present new scientific research during the 2023 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting to be held April 23-27, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The presentations highlight non-clinical findings related to the company's technology performing the first femtosecond laser image-guided high-precision trabeculotomy (FLigHT) treatment, as well as standard glaucoma procedures in human cadaver eyes.

"We are thrilled to share new research demonstrating the potential of the ViaLase technology in performing the novel FLigHT treatment, as well as several standard glaucoma procedures, at this year's ARVO annual meeting," said Richard Lewis, MD, Chief Medical Officer, ViaLase, Inc. "Gaining a more complete understanding of the intraocular pressure as well as collateral tissue effects in both conventional and femtosecond laser applications is essential as ViaLase continues to develop the first femtosecond laser-based treatment for glaucoma."

About ViaLase, Inc.

ViaLase, Inc. is a globally-minded, venture capital-backed, clinical stage medical technology company located in Aliso Viejo, CA. ViaLase is focused on disrupting the conventional glaucoma treatment paradigm with the introduction of a truly noninvasive image-guided femtosecond laser treatment that enhances glaucoma patient care. With a leadership team that has vast experience developing, designing, manufacturing, and commercializing the first femtosecond lasers for ophthalmic surgery for refractive and cataract patients, ViaLase is now bringing that expertise and innovation to glaucoma patients. ViaLase believes in collaborating closely with health care providers, payers, societies, and patients to inform our product development and commercial activities with the goal of bringing this revolutionary treatment to glaucoma patients across the globe. For more information, visit www.ViaLase.com.

