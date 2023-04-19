Element Signs Multiple Global Distributors to Bring the Power of AVITI™ to Customers Around the World

SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc.— developer of an innovative DNA sequencing platform that is disrupting the genomics industry — has signed distribution agreements with companies based in Israel, South Korea, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates to bring its AVITI System to more customers around the world. The strong global demand for AVITI across multiple geographies shows that labs across the world are eager for our platform, which brings them high quality, low-cost, easy-to-use genomics tools that accelerate discovery.

For Israel and Palestine, Element has signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Eldan Electronics Instruments Ltd., a member of the Neopharm Group and one of the most experienced distributors in the Israeli medical devices and life science industries.

For South Korea, Element has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with XpertGen Inc., a subsidiary of DAON BioSciences Inc., leveraging their extensive experience in the single cell market and other areas.

For Australia and New Zealand, Element has signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with TrendBio Pty Ltd., a specialized instrument and consumable distributor servicing the Australian and New Zealand life science markets with a focus on customers in both academic and translational research and in clinical and diagnostic settings.

For Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Element has partnered with Integrated Gulf Biosystems LLC, as its non-exclusive distributor, leveraging their extensive experience in the large population studies and automation.

"We have received strong interest in AVITI from many global markets, and we are excited to partner with these experienced distributors across the world to bring AVITI to more customers," said Mark Aitkenhead, PhD, Chief Commercial Officer of Element Biosciences. "Our goal is to expand access to the highest quality, most cost-effective sequencing and empower customers everywhere to achieve breakthrough science."

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.

