Caylent Achieves AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status

IRVINE, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caylent, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner and 2022 AWS Innovation Partner of the Year, announced today that it has achieved AWS Data and Analytics Competency status. This designation recognizes that Caylent has demonstrated success helping customers evaluate and use the tools and best practices for collecting, storing, governing, and analyzing data at any scale.

Caylent served as ambassadors and strategic advisors, enabling Criteria Corp to foster a culture of data excellence

Achieving the AWS Data and Analytics Competency differentiates Caylent as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that possesses deep domain expertise in big data analytics, business intelligence, database migrations, machine learning, MLOps, and data governance. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"We are honored to have achieved the AWS Data and Analytics Competency, showcasing our continued commitment to delivering exceptional data-driven solutions using services like Amazon Redshift, AWS Glue, and Amazon Athena," said Randall Hunt, VP of Cloud and Customer Innovation at Caylent. "This accomplishment highlights our dedication to helping clients harness the power of AWS, empowering them to make data-informed decisions that drive growth and unlock innovation."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Caylent's expertise on AWS and experience building bespoke solutions for customers across various industries make it a trusted partner for organizations at any stage of their data modernization journey. Whether a customer is just beginning to explore cloud-native data services or has already migrated to AWS and needs help optimizing their data infrastructure and pipelines, Caylent works with customers to create a tailored roadmap that aligns with their business goals and unique requirements. Caylent's data modernization and analytics capabilities on AWS include:

Data Modernization Strategy : Collaborate with customers to develop a roadmap encompassing data infrastructure, pipelines, productization, monetization, and management while balancing cost and value

Database Migration & Optimization : Architect and migrate legacy databases to purpose-built, fully managed services like Amazon Aurora, Amazon DynamoDB , or Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS )

Data Lakes & Big Data Pipelines : Build robust, scalable data solutions optimized for performance, security, and cost-efficiency using AWS services such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Kinesis , AWS Glue, and Amazon EMR

Operational Analytics & Business Intelligence : Enable self-service, real-time analytics, and data-driven decision making through solutions built on AWS like Amazon QuickSight , Amazon Redshift , Amazon EMR , and Amazon Athena

DataOps : Enable continuous delivery of data products to business units through DataOps , making customers more agile and data-driven

Data Governance : Ensure customers' data is accurate, consistent, secure, and compliant by implementing data quality standards, cataloging, and security best practices on Caylent's Governed Data Platform

"Caylent's hands-on expertise enabled Criteria to design and build our new data lakehouse infrastructure on Amazon Redshift Serverless in four months, 3 times quicker than our prior infrastructure deployment efforts," said Chris Daden, CTO at Criteria Corp. "Educating our team and architecting collaboratively, Caylent served as ambassadors and strategic advisors, enabling Criteria to foster a culture of data excellence and follow industry best practices." Read the full case study .

About Caylent

Caylent is a cloud native services company that helps organizations bring the best out of their people and technology. We are living in a software-defined world where technology is at the core of every business. To thrive in this paradigm, organizations need to empower their people and processes through technology. Caylent is uniquely positioned to fuel that engine of innovation by bringing ambitious ideas to life for our customers. We work with customers to build, scale and optimize sophisticated cloud solutions using deep subject matter expertise to deliver world class outcomes through an agile co-delivery model.

In addition to the AWS Data and Analytics Services Competency, Caylent holds the AWS Migration Services Competency, AWS SaaS Competency, AWS DevOps Services Competency, and AWS Healthcare Competency designations and is a member of the AWS Service Delivery Program for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon Control Tower, Amazon OpenSearch, and AWS Graviton. Caylent's core practice areas include: Migration, Application Modernization, Cloud Data Engineering, Cloud Native Application Development, Security & Compliance, and DevOps. Learn more at https://caylent.com/

