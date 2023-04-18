ThinkAndor® Unlocks the Power of AI for Virtual Care Collaboration by Using ChatGPT through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service

ORLANDO, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the company reinventing virtual health for the new paradigm, continues to be a leading innovator within the telehealth space by leveraging AI to power virtual care experiences.

ThinkAndor® is designed to deliver value-driven virtual health by leveraging AI to unlock intelligent clinical context. By enabling real-time care collaboration and streamlining workflows, ThinkAndor's cutting-edge technology transforms the way care is delivered.

ThinkAndor® uses Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to bring the power of ChatGPT to every virtual encounter, improving content while providing an interactive experience. Care teams are empowered with relevant clinical content for expedited treatment, improving patient outcomes and satisfaction.

"By using Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service as the foundation for our platform, we were able to expand our platform to deliver care virtually anywhere with the support of artificial intelligence to curate clinical context in every virtual experience," explained Raj Toleti, Chairman & CEO of Andor Health. "ThinkAndor® leverages AI to create more effective virtual collaborations by proactively curating relevant clinical content and interpreting specific intents from the provider to automatically generate orders. By embedding AI into all virtual interactions, ThinkAndor® changes the nature of care delivery."

"We are pleased to see Andor integrate Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service with Azure Communication Services for their virtual care solutions," states Bob Serr, Vice President of Azure Communication Services, Microsoft. "It aligns with our goals to augment human connection with automated communication, and we believe this will help enhance patient engagement and care delivery for over 1.4 million visits that Andor has already delivered for hospitals and providers."

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams inside and outside their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

