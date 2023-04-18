Plant a Tree & Travel the World with The Human Bean

MEDFORD, Ore., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With Earth Day on the horizon, customers at The Human Bean will find plenty of ways to celebrate farmers and flavors from around the globe. Springtime specialty drink specials are returning to drive-thru locations across the U.S., and later in the month beverage-lovers will have a chance to plant a tree just by enjoying any drink on Earth Day.

Next stop...Latin America! The Mangonada is a frozen mango treat with an infusion of bold and tangy Tajín Chamoy flavors. (PRNewswire)

The Human Bean is hosting its annual Earth Day Giveback at all locations on Saturday, April 22nd. On this special day, every drink sold will result in one tree planted through Trees for the Future , an international nonprofit with 30+ years of history planting trees and teaching sustainable farming practices in impoverished communities.

The Human Bean is an official Planting Partner with Trees for the Future, having donated the equivalent of over 93,000 trees to date with the help of customers' drink purchases. All of The Human Bean locations participate annually, moving the nonprofit closer to their goal of over 1 billion trees planted by 2030.

"We hold our annual Earth Day fundraising event each year because it's really a win-win," said Scott Anderson, COO of The Human Bean. "Thanks to our customers and franchise partners, we get to support the farmers who grow our quality coffee beans, and ensure they can continue to do so for many years while helping their own communities thrive."

The Human Bean is also releasing two limited-time drinks starting April 19th with themes of global wanderlust and new flavor experiences.

Sweet and Salty Granita

Take a trip to Italy where the Granita was born with a Sea Salt Caramel Granita. Ghirardelli's Sea Salt Caramel is sweet, slightly salty, luscious and creamy. The caramel laces around the cup filled with signature granita, and then topped with whipped cream, Sea Salt Caramel drizzle, and Java Chips for garnish. Yum!

Mangonada Smoothie

Next stop... Latin America! The Mangonada is a frozen mango treat with an infusion of bold flavors – it's sweet, tangy, spicy and delicious. Mango Smoothie is mixed with Tajín Fruity Chamoy Sauce and topped with the popular spicy Tajín Clásico Seasoning to create this unique drink. It's a favorite treat in Latin America, and drive-thru customers will love it, too.

More information about Earth Day , seasonal drink specials and a drive-thru locator are available at thehumanbean.com .

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 300 locations open or under development in 25 states. Learn more at thehumanbean.com .

The Human Bean is hosting its annual Earth Day Giveback at all locations on Saturday, April 22nd. Every drink plants one tree! (PRNewswire)

The Human Bean Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Human Bean