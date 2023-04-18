John Burns Real Estate Consulting Announces Name Change to John Burns Research and Consulting and Launches New Website

IRVINE, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Burns Real Estate Consulting, a leading provider of research and consulting services for the US housing industry, recently announced a strategic rebranding initiative, including a name change to John Burns Research and Consulting and the launch of its newly designed website, www.jbrec.com.

The new logo for John Burns Research and Consulting represents the company’s continued commitment to combining data analysis with problem solving to help clients make the best decisions. The dark blue diamond represents John Burns Research and Consulting as the missing piece to their clients’ success. (PRNewswire)

The rebranding initiative reflects the company's continued evolution and expansion into new areas of expertise beyond real estate. The new name, John Burns Research and Consulting, better communicates the company's breadth of expertise across multiple industries and its commitment to delivering rigorous research and insights to clients.

"We are changing our name because we have evolved into a different company," says CEO John Burns. "Our combination of research memberships and consulting services gives our clients what they need to make decisions with even more confidence, and we will continue to add more industries to our coverage over time."

The newly launched website, www.jbrec.com, provides a fresh and modern user experience and improved navigation to help clients quickly find the information they need. It features a wealth of resources, including research reports, white papers, and newsletters, as well as information on the company's consulting services.

The rebranding initiative and the launch of the new website mark a significant milestone in the company's growth. The new logo represents the company's continued commitment to combining data analysis with problem solving to help clients make the best decisions. The dark blue diamond represents John Burns Research and Consulting as the missing piece to their clients' success.

About John Burns Research and Consulting

John Burns Research and Consulting is a leading provider of research and consulting services for the US housing industry. With over 20 years of experience, the company provides in-depth research and analysis on trends, market conditions, and consumer preferences across four major areas: residential for sale, residential for rent, building products, and consumer and design trends. The company's purpose is "solving today to help you navigate tomorrow," and their passion is problem solving for clients so they can feel confident in all their executive decisions.

The company's clients include some of the largest home builders, lenders, and investors in the US. For more information, visit www.jbrec.com.

Contact:

Richard Mones rmones@jbrec.com (949) 870-1222

9140 Irvine Center Drive, Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92618

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE John Burns Research and Consulting