First Shipments of Two New UroCure Products

MINNEAPOLIS and ATLANTA, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UroCure and LiNA Medical USA are pleased to announce the first shipments of two new products in UroCure's portfolio of surgical solutions for female stress urinary incontinence: the ArcSP suprapubic sling system and the ArcTO transobturator sling system. UroCure received FDA clearance on both products in September 2022.

The UroCure portfolio of sling systems will be offered in three configurations to accommodate the surgeon's preferred technique—bottom-up (ArcTV), top-down (ArcSP), and outside-in (ArcTO). All the systems are based on AMS' best-in-class slings and incorporate UroCure's laser-cut sling with an integrated stabilizing suture—a patented innovation that helps the sling retain its shape and prevent deformation during placement, tensioning, and sheath removal.

LiNA is excited to partner with UroCure and offer these two new products that exemplify our combined devotion to women's pelvic health. Our sales team—working closely with surgeons and healthcare providers—is eager to offer this suite of products that incorporate UroCure's unique sling technology and is the result of a careful, user-centered design process.

—Lars Melbye, President of LiNA Medical USA

We developed the ArcSP and ArcTO in concert with physicians and nurses who are closest to the patients who benefit from these medical devices. Their input has been critical in our product development and helps to ensure quality clinical outcomes. We are confident this 'patient-first' approach will keep UroCure on the leading edge of women's health.

— John Nealon, President & CEO of UroCure

About LiNA Medical USA

LiNA Medical USA specializes in selling innovative, minimally invasive devices in the fields of gynecology and urology. The company is dedicated to partnering with organizations that offer related products that improve the lives of patients and the healthcare professionals that treat them. For more information, visit: https://linamed.com .

About UroCure

UroCure is committed to improving the quality of life for women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI). UroCure offers a portfolio of sling systems and differentiates itself with a patient-centered business model that actively solicits patient and physician feedback to ensure we achieve positive outcomes. For more information, visit: https://urocure.com/.

