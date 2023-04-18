Datadog Expands Application Security Capabilities to Automatically Uncover Vulnerabilities in Production Code

Application Vulnerability Management helps teams detect and prioritize security issues based on production information and its potential impact to the business

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the general availability of Application Vulnerability Management , which expands Datadog's application security capabilities by automatically uncovering and prioritizing the most important vulnerabilities in open-source libraries.

Datadog logo (PRNewsfoto/Datadog, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

According to Forrester , open-source code makes up at least 70% of all software. While open-source libraries accelerate software delivery, they increase security risk if the vulnerabilities associated with them are not well understood. Vulnerabilities and exposures are projected to rise to almost 2,000 a month in 2023, so security teams will need the ability to understand vulnerabilities quickly in order to prioritize and remediate them.

Traditional application security offerings overwhelm teams with a large number of vulnerabilities with no business context. Datadog's Application Vulnerability Management enables organizations to continuously identify and manage vulnerabilities in open source libraries in use within their applications. Using real-time data from Datadog's observability platform, Application Vulnerability Management prioritizes these identified vulnerabilities with context from all impacted services, workloads and infrastructure resources. This allows DevOps, security and engineering teams to work together and resolve issues quickly based on their risk.

"It's extremely impactful to have very clear insights from Application Vulnerability Management returned—such as immediately having insight into which services are impacted, the time since detection and how to fix," said Henri Cour, SRE at Continental Digital Services France. "It makes it much easier to investigate and remediate issues across all vulnerable services."

"Application Vulnerability Management enables teams to get visibility into the overall attack surface of their applications by uncovering vulnerabilities in open-source libraries from within the platform that engineers use daily," said Pierre Betouin, SVP of Product, Security Products at Datadog. "Application Vulnerability Management is tightly integrated with Service Catalog —a central hub for all knowledge about microservice ownership, interdependencies, critical resources and real-time performance—so that users in security, development and operations can quickly and understand the risk profile of all services."

Application Vulnerability Management is now publicly available— learn more here .

About Datadog



Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring, and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2023, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact

Janine Kromhout

press@datadoghq.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.