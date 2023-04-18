Bring Your Own Cup Day Returns to 7-Eleven this Spring

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes invite customers to "BYOC" and enjoy a Slurpee drink for just $1.99 on April 29

IRVING, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off Slurpee® season, 7-Eleven, Inc. will host 'Bring Your Own Cup Day' on Saturday, April 29 at participating 7-Eleven® , Speedway® and Stripes® stores. Customers are encouraged to tap into their creativity and grab their favorite cup, astronaut helmet, mason jar, pie tin or any other unconventional container and fill with their favorite flavor of Slurpee drink for just $1.99*.

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes invite customers to “BYOC” and enjoy a Slurpee drink for just $1.99 on April 29. (PRNewswire)

Crazy cups aren't the only excitement that Bring Your Own Cup Day has to offer. The convenience retailers are also bringing customers a new, limited time only flavor – Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar – to accompany the classics like Coca-Cola, Cherry and Blue Raspberry. Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar is a sweet, zero sugar treat with an exotic blend of kiwi, pear and watermelon flavors.

"We love seeing customers enjoy our products in fun ways – especially when it comes to our beloved, iconic Slurpee drink," said 7-Eleven Director of Proprietary Beverages, Ben Boulden. "From cowboy boot to fishbowl...the more creative the cup, the better. We can't wait to see what our customers come up with this year."

Here's what customers need to know to participate in Bring Your Own Cup Day:

Make sure the cup is food-safe and clean. Give that astronaut helmet another wipe down! Ensure the cup can fit upright within the 10-inch hole in the in-store display – this will ensure it can also fit under the Slurpee drink dispenser. Confirm the cup is watertight AKA leak proof! No crying over spilled Slurpee drinks.

Customers who can't get enough of 7-Eleven's beverage options are in luck! For a limited time at participating locations, members of the 7Rewards® loyalty program who purchase six cups of coffee, Big Gulp® , or Slurpee drinks will receive their 7th cup free**.

For those who accidentally forget their funky cup at home, 7-Eleven is also offering $1 small Slurpee drinks via the 7NOW® delivery app, so customers can still get their sip on in style***.

Customers can tap in now by downloading the app from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

*Promotion is limited to one cup per customer. Taxes not included in prices listed above. Any applicable taxes will apply.

**For a limited time only at participating 7-Eleven® stores, members of the 7Rewards® loyalty program who purchase 6 cups of coffee, Big Gulp® or Slurpee® drinks will receive their 7th cup free*.

***$1 Sm Slurpee drink: Offer good at participating U.S. 7–Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii. Sales taxes or fees not included.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

7-Eleven, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/7-Eleven, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.