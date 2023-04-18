Blueprint Prep Releases Powerful AI-Powered Qbanks to Help Aspiring Law and Medical Students Succeed at their High-Stake Exams

Premier test prep and professional training company has taken test prep to a new level by incorporating innovations in AI to help students improve using personalized question sets.

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Prep , a premier test preparation and professional training company, has announced the release of AI-powered Qbanks that enable pre-law and pre-med students to optimize their studies for the high-stake MCAT and LSAT exams by reinforcing their skills and improving their weak areas. The powerful new Qbanks deliver comprehensive, personalized MCAT and LSAT practice question sets for students seeking admission to medical and law schools, leading learners to greater efficiency and better outcomes, with MCAT scores, for example, increasing by an average of 15 points.

Blueprint Prep's AI-powered Qbanks leverage 4,000+ practice questions, backed by machine learning that analyzes a student's performance and guides them to practice the sections and topic areas that are their weakest. The system predicts how a student will do on each question and picks the most predictably valuable questions for greater gains in efficiency and improved results.

"Since day one, Blueprint Prep's vision has been to help learners achieve their career dreams by giving them the tools they need to ace their entrance MCAT and LSAT exams with ease," said Matt Riley, CEO and Co-Founder at Blueprint Prep. "Our advanced AI Qbanks will automatically respond to each student's needs and set them up for success with targeted, personalized question sets that give them the preparation and confidence to reach their goals."

Blueprint Prep incorporates new models of learning that exceed the efficacy of traditional test prep approaches, and more than 300,000 students have been positively impacted. A key focus for Blueprint Prep has been improving accessibility into professions where demand is surging and yet entry remains difficult, like the legal and medical fields.

"The AI Qbank should be recognized as a major adaptive learning innovation, since engagement from students who used it increased by 30 times." said Daniel Kim, Chief Technology Officer at Blueprint Prep. "This exciting technological advancement continues our commitment to creating an environment that truly supports learners from the beginning of their MCAT and LSAT journeys to the end of their careers through innovative lifelong professional prep solutions."

Blueprint Prep's MCAT AI Qbank was released in January and its LSAT AI Qbank was released in March.

About Blueprint Prep

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and Qbanks for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students, as well as for residents, practicing physicians, PAs and NPs via its acquisition of Rosh Review and Sarah Michelle NP Reviews. Blueprint Prep leverages a unique approach that combines unparalleled expertise in content creation, engaging video production techniques, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint Prep has produced unrivaled outcomes for its learners, including industry-leading score increases and pass rates for learners taking standardized entrance exams and licensure certification exams. For more information, visit Blueprintprep.com .

